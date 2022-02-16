Doctor Strange 2 fans identified two more cameos in Marvel’s trailer and poster

Marvel released the second Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer during the Super Bowl, stunning fans with a couple of cameos that have already appeared in rumors. We explained who these characters might be and addressed other cameo implications from the trailer shortly after it was released. Furthermore, the new Doctor Strange 2 poster that came out alongside the Super Bowl trailer also delivered an exciting cameo confirmation.

But what if Marvel hid more clues in the trailers that would reveal the identity of other superheroes set to appear in Doctor Strange 2? Marvel fans seem to think that the poster holds an Easter egg that might confirm one of the big Multiverse of Madness rumors. Separately, trailer 2 might also include a big clue about the identity of another highly-anticipated character. Before I explain, I’ll remind you that big spoilers might follow below.

The obvious cameos in Doctor Strange 2 trailer 2

We already covered the big cameos in the massive Multiverse of Madness trailer 2 that Marvel just dropped.

First of all, we have a bunch of variants for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). The MCU’s main Doctor Strange, Defender Strange, Sinister Strange, and Zombie Strange all appear in the clip. As for Wanda, we have her in Scarlet Witch attire. But we also get a couple of Wanda variants dressed in civilian clothes.

Then we have Rintrah in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer. He’s one of the sorcerers that will be defending Kamar-Taj in the clip.

We also get a Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) variant, but this one resides in the reality where the Illuminati exist. This brings us to the big cameos in Doctor Strange 2 trailer 2.

Professor X speaks for the Illuminati, and we all recognize Patrick Stewart’s voice immediately. Then, a superhero engulfed in flame-like energy charges at a plain-clothed Wanda. It could be Human Torch, and it could be Iron Man. But it’s Captain Marvel of this reality.

We already explained that Teyonah Parris might play the character, but it turns out this isn’t Monica Rameau. Instead, we’re looking at mother Rambeau. That’s Maria (Lashana Lynch), a character who died in the MCU.

Finally, the Iron Man drones imply that an Iron Man variant is helping these Illuminati.

Is that Deadpool on the poster?

While we’re talking about obvious Doctor Strange 2 cameos, we can’t ignore the new poster. Captain Carter’s shield is in there, which means we’ll see Hayley Atwell bring her Captain Carter to live-action MCU for the first time since What If…?. And rumors do say that she is one of the Illuminati that will sit in those chairs.

All of that brings us to a new set of Doctor Strange 2 cameos speculations. This time around, it’s not coming from insiders privy to the Multiverse of Madness plot. But from fans who have combed trailer 2 and the new poster for new details.

They think they have evidence that confirms two big cameo rumors: Deadpool and Mister Fantastic.

We expect Deadpool to appear in the Doctor Strange sequel. The multiverse angle gives Marvel the chance to bring the Fox character into the MCU, just like No Way Home added the SSU’s Venom to the universe.

Ryan Reynolds will play the MCU variant, but the actor isn’t in trailer 2. However, fans think they can see him in the Doctor Strange 2 poster in one of the shards in the top left corner. Look for Deadpool’s eyes, in a piece of glass between Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong). You might see the Merc with a Mout, you might not. It could easily be wishful thinking, given all that red and black in the poster.

Possible Mister Fantastic sighting in trailer 2

Separately, Marvel fans think that one of the Illuminati members sitting in the second chair from the left (from Strange’s perspective) is Mister Fantastic. That white patch on the left side of the chest is similar to the Fantastic Four logo on the uniforms from the Fox movies where Ioan Gruffudd played Reed Richards.

Rumors do say that Mister Fantastic is one of the Illuminati. And some of them claimed that Gruffudd will reprise his Reed variant for Doctor Strange 2.

But, again, it’s just speculation based on a blurry screenshot from Doctor Strange 2 trailer 2. We already know that Marvel lies to the audience with its MCU trailers, so don’t get too excited about anything just yet.

That said, we expect Marvel to release plenty of TV ads and a final trailer in the coming months. That’s because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, so the marketing will start picking up very soon.