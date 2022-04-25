Doctor Strange 2 clip includes new Professor X details that X-Men fans need to see

If you thought Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals couldn’t get any better, you were wrong. Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 marketing campaign is marching forward rather aggressively, with less than two weeks remaining until the May 6th premiere. And it so happens that Marvel has released a particular type of Multiverse of Madness trailer that’s not available everywhere.

Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX clips only play in theaters that support this unique 270° experience. And the latest one has a big Professor X reveal that will make X-Men fans very happy.

We can’t discuss any of it before warning you that some spoilers follow below. Professor X doesn’t count as a spoiler because Marvel already confirmed that he’ll be in this sequel. It’s not just the leaks that revealed the Patrick Stewart cameo. It was Marvel that dropped the big news via the Super Bowl trailer.

Various Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks and cameo rumors that preceded that Super Bowl trailer said that Charles Xavier would be in the movie. Not only that, but they said Patrick Stewart would reprise his iconic role, even though his character died a couple of times in the Fox Marvel movies.

Professor X in Doctor Strange 2

Some rumors also claimed that we’ll see the other Professor X from the Fox universe in the film, although we haven’t yet seen any confirmations that James McAvoy is in the movie. The actor himself denied the rumors, but that’s what MCU actors do.

The Super Bowl trailer did not show Professor X. But we got Patrick Stewart’s iconic voice, and that’s all we needed. The actor trolled fans initially and denied his involvement in Doctor Strange 2. But then he confirmed his cameo without saying anything about the character variant he’s playing.

A big Marvel leak says Professor X in Doctor Strange 2 will be the leader of the Illuminati superhero team. But this will not be the Illuminati group from the MCU’s main timeline. That’s to say, bad things might happen to some of them.

Other members include Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Captain Marvel, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Balder the Brave, and Mister Fantastic. That’s what leaks say, with Marvel having only confirmed four of them so far without specifically tying them to the Illuminati.

Separately, Doctor Strange 2 leaks teased this Professor X will have an accessory that X-Men fans will love. That’s the hoverchair from the ’90s animated show. It’s an animated show that Marvel will bring to the MCU via a Disney Plus animated reboot in the future.

The ScreenX trailer

All that context is needed to appreciate the massive payoff that fans are about to get from the ScreenX Doctor Strange 2 trailer below.

We’re looking at a bunch of Multiverse of Madness scenes that we saw before, including the scene where Charles Xavier tells the Illuminati panel judging Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that they should tell him the truth.

The 270° projection gives us a better look at Professor X. We still only get to see the back of his head, but this is a different take compared to the Super Bowl trailer.

You’ll have to pay close attention to the scene and watch it a couple of times to realize what’s happening.

As Professor X talks to Stephen, the hoverchair moves towards the sorcerer. It’s not a camera trick. Sam Raimi didn’t just instruct his cinematographer to zoom. Everything in the scene is static and stays in the same position except for Professor X. The movement is so smooth that he’s probably using a hover wheelchair like in the animated series.

We’ll have to wait for Doctor Strange 2 to hit theaters on May 6th before we see the shot we all want to see. That’s because the trailer doesn’t include additional scenes of Professor X in the hoverchair.

