Doctor shocked when patient bends both knees in TikTok chat

TIKTOK is filled with bizarre and amazing trends.

However, one doctor has called on social media users not to engage in dangerous ‘flexibility videos’.

4 TikTok has a lot of trending topics and hypermobile people have been sharing videos of their mobility on TikTok Credit: Getty

4 One TikTok user casually bent her knees forward during the clip. She said that she had never met anyone capable of doing what she could. Credit: tiktok/lifeofadoctor

4 Dr Fayez Ajib urged TikTokers to stop posting their hypermobility videos online Credit: tiktok/lifeofadoctor

One of his followers posted the following: TikTok doctor, Dr Fayez Ajib was shocked at the flexibility of one TikToker.

He was responding to a woman who had posted a clip. “I’m 20-years-old and I’ve never met anyone who has been able to do this”.

After that, she sits on a wooden armchair and then bends her leg to her side.

This woman is wearing cat socks. She is able show users the front because of how bendable her leg is.

She does it with both her legs and says: “Look at my cat socks, pretty cool. I can bend both my knees backwards.”

The video cuts to Dr Ajib, who states: “What in joint hypermobility is going on on TikTok? Stop doing that.”

Hypermobility refers to the ability to move joints beyond their normal range of motion.

It is a common syndrome that can affect just a few joints, or it could be widespread.

This condition is most common in females, but it is also frequent in teenagers and children.

It decreases with age, and for some people it can be a benefit.

Hypermobility can lead to increased movement range, which could prove beneficial for athletes, gymnasts, and dancers.

Hypermobility causes connective tissue to be more elastic than it should, and this is what holds us together.

It is possible to injure your tendons by constantly weakening them.

You could suffer micro traumas that can cause dislocation if you push past your normal range of flexibility.

Hypermobility refers to the fact that your joints are more flexible then other people.

It could be Joint Hypermobility Syndrome (or Hypermobile EDS) if you feel pain. These are similar conditions. These symptoms include:

Joint hypermobility

Loose/unstable joints can easily dislocate

Joint pain/clicking joints

Extreme tiredness/fatigue

Bristles easily on the skin

Heartburn and constipation are common problems in the digestive system.

Standing up can cause dizziness and/or an increased heart beat.

Probleme with the internal organs

Probleme with bladder control

4 Injury can result from pushing your joints beyond their normal range. Credit: tiktok/lifeofadoctor

If you’re not happy with the way your jacket potatoes were cooked, put a spoon in the middle.