Doctor Says That People who haven’t yet signed COVID-19 are not friends.

A Korean doctor said that anyone who hasn’t been diagnosed with COVID-19 has probably never had friends.

Ma Sang Hyuk, VP at the Korean Vaccine Society made the comments via a now-deleted facebook post.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Health, South Korea’s COVID cases total reached 10 million as of Wednesday. Reuters.

“The adults who have not yet been infected with COVID-19 are those who have interpersonal problems,”Ma Sang-hyuk is the vice president of Korean Vaccine Society. He posted on Facebook on March 16th. The Korea Herald.

The outlet said that he had deleted the post following criticism. However, the screenshot was widely shared online and it was still in use.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday. New Daily News SiteHis Facebook comments were intended to be “metaphorical.”

“It emphasized how difficult it is for anyone to avoid the virus in a situation where there is a high rate of confirmed cases in the area,”He said.

South Korea posted a record number of comments the same day Ma made them. 400,741 coronavirus new cases.

On Wednesday, South Korea had 10 million COVID cases, roughly 20% of its total population. per Reuters. With severe cases and deaths rising in the country — daily fatalities peaked at 429 last Friday — funeral homes and crematoriums are now being overwhelmed, the outlet said.

Insider reached out to Ma Sang Hyuk for comments.