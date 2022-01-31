Doctor releases graphic video in condemnation of ‘psuedoscience,’ bloodletting

A doctor shared a disturbing video of bloodletting and a warning. “pseudoscience”.

Dr. Shah has amassed a large TikTok audience of 12.5 millions for his informative videos about all things skincare.

The username @dermdoctor has horrified viewers with a shocking clip of bloodletting. It has been viewed 9.8 Million times.

Dr. Shah opens the video by warning viewers about what lies ahead.

He stated: “This one comes with a rare trigger warning from the Derm Doctor account.”

The footage shows a person leaning forward while a man wearing gloves touches his forehead. Next, the man makes a puncture in the person’s forehead with a metal implement which they then begin to profusely bleed from.

-999/1000 finish him #dermdoctor

The text overlay reads: “Punctured a vein and bleeding out.”

Dr. Shah warned: “We may have just witnessed a crime – this guy is bleeding out. This is known as bloodletting and it was used centuries ago but nowadays it’s considered to be pseudoscience unless it’s used for a real medical condition like hemochromatosis.

“And even if it was, it would not be done like this.”

Dr. Shah’s shocking post has drawn hundreds of comments from horrified viewers.

One person wrote: “What in the heck did I just witness?!?! Nurse here and I’m still trying to pick my jaw up off the ground!”

Another comment: “I don’t know what I was expecting but NOT THAT!.”

Someone else joked: “He’s getting his oil changed.”

