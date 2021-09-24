Doctor explains why parents should never take phones away from their kids

A DOCTOR and mother-of-three has revealed why it’s a bad idea to get rid of your kids phone even if you think they are too young.

Smart Digital Kids was founded by Doctor Beverly Pell. It aims to educate parents, teachers, and children about technology safety.

Dr Pell who is believed to live in the USA, also posts advice to parents on her Instagram account, drbeverlypell, and one video has peaked the interest of lot’s of parents.

This video by Dr Pell has been viewed more than one million times. She explains why your child shouldn’t have their phone.

There are many opinions online about the age at which your child should have their own phone.

Some parents believe that children should have a phone when they can walk to school alone, while others feel they need to wait until they turn 18.

Each person has their own reasons for giving or denying their child a cellphone. However, Dr Pell warns against giving your child one if you already gave it to them and have changed your mind.

Dr. Pell wrote: “At which age did your child get a smartphone?”

“It doesn’t matter really, because you can’t just take it away—unless you want to sabotage relationships in your household.”

Dr. Pell stated that children use their smartphone to connect with friends.

Dr Pell warned that taking away a teenager’s phone will only cause them to lose connections and cause emotional pain.

In the caption, she also points out that you can harm your child’s relationship by taking their phone away.

Dr Pell writes: “That doesn’t mean you and your child can’t talk about the positives and negatives of using digital devices on a daily basis.

“You’re the parent and what you say goes (because you love your kid) but HOW you say it and do it and WHY you make your decision to rethink smartphone use in your home will be the difference between contentment and sorrow.”

People shared their experiences with technology and the time they received their first phone.

One user wrote: “I got my first smartphone when I was 10. But it was only for calling my parents and I never cared much about it.”

Another person responded: “I got one when I was 6/7 but at the time there was nothing to watch or do as a 6/7 year old, so I got a real phone number when I was 8 so I could contact my mom or family and never been addicted really.”

A third user totally disagreed with Dr Pell: “completely disagree- I didn’t have a smartphone until high school and frankly, I don’t think even ADULTS should have these. We’re teaching our children to be addicts, no one knows how to socialise- take it away so you’re kid can develop some REAL connections.”

