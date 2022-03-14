Doc Examines the Impact of 1980 Comedy on Fight for Gender Equity

Camille Hardman and Gary Lane’s documentary “Still Working 9 to 5”Cold-opens featuring an archival clip from Jane Fonda’s television interview “9 to 5,”She produced and starred as Dolly Parton in the 1980 comedy. Fonda responds as the interviewer asks her what kind of film the radical activist would expect. “it’s a movie about secretaries fantasizing about murdering their boss,”The interviewer then responds. “So it’s not a political statement, is it?”This assertion is one that Lane and Hardman will vehemently disprove in the following hour and 40 minutes.

“Still Working 9 to 5” doesn’t innovate or experiment with documentary form: This is a straightforward talking-heads and archival-footage kind of project. But the access to the film’s stars and producers, as well as notable feminist activists spanning the first and third waves of feminism, is what makes this documentary appealing.

Lane appeared in and produced the 2011 documentary “Hollywood to Dollywood,”The story depicts the road trip Larry took to deliver a script for Dolly Parton at Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. His connection to the country singer could have been the deciding factor to get her to sign on to the project. Producer Larry Lane is also involved. Parton also contributes a new recording her Oscar-nominated theme tune “9 to 5,”Kelly Clarkson is her duet partner.

The first part of “Still Working 9 to 5”This is the site dedicated to the production and development of the 1980 comedy. It had an extraordinary journey to the screen. In the late ‘70s, Fonda and activist partner Bruce Gilbert turned from political action to making films that highlighted the issues they cared about in order to bring attention to, say, the plight of Vietnam vets (“Coming Home”) or the nuclear threat (“The China Syndrome”).

For “9 to 5,” Fonda partnered with the Boston-based labor organization run by Karen Nussbaum in an effort to address the issues facing working women in clerical jobs, at the height of the women’s movement. Fonda chose Parton and Tomlin to be her co-stars. The script was based on data and testimonials provided by Nussbaum.

Fonda stresses the importance of genre and craft in communicating these messages to large audiences. For “9 to 5,” comedy was the sugar that helped the medicine go down as well as a way to visualize real women’s experiences. The film, written by Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins, was directed and produced by Higgins. It is both sharply informed about the real problems facing women at work and is charmingly funny. This is why it has become a cultural icon.

The film’s production and reception in 1980, and its astonishing box office success (released December) are described. “The Empire Strikes Back”Hardman and Lane assume the legacy of the film that year (which they kind of wrongly consider a). “cult”The classic) in pop culture and its resonance with the many fights for gender equality in the United States.

“Still Working 9 to 5” tracks the film’s trajectory and its continued long life as a TV series and as a stage musical, alongside various political movements like the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in 1982, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act in 2009, and the #MeToo movement in 2017. Harvey Weinstein in an interview from the archive at the Broadway premiere in 2009 of the film. “9 to 5” musical, in which he mentions that everyone in his office wants to kill him, is a truly cringe-worthy piece of footage but a crucial moment for examining the way this story has moved through culture taken on renewed meaning in different moments in the fight for women’s rights.

In 2009, it didn’t seem like there was much need for the kind of feminist ideals laid out in 1980’s “9 to 5.” Hadn’t women achieved equality? The reception of the 2019 production in London’s West End would prove that this story wasn’t quite so dated after all, especially in the wake of #MeToo. It’s fascinating to compare the reviews of the film in 1980, with white male critics whining about the heavy-handed message and calling it “silly” and “dumb,” with the reviews of the 2019 West End musical production, which heralds the story’s effervescent energy and lack of argumentative subtlety.

At times, “Still Working 9 to 5” feels rather continuously repetitive, perhaps because the filmmakers lay out their thesis at the top and then continue to hammer it home, but that might also reflect the frustratingly circular nature of the fight for women’s equality in this country. As activist Zoe Nicholson observes, it’s a constant process of advancement and steps back, something that rings all too true to this day — just look at the current laws being passed restricting reproductive and LGBTQ rights all over the United States.

It does feel that way. “Still Working 9 to 5”The film takes on too much and tries to link it to every progressive movement at the moment. It feels a little hurried and scattered as the connections become less clear and well-constructed. The focus on the ERA is the film’s strongest argument, connecting Tomlin’s 1977 speech in favor of the Amendment to present day, as the ERA, finally ratified by the required 38 states, languishes. Though the film starts to get a bit noisy at the end, the call to action for Congress to act on the ERA comes through loud and clear, just like Dolly’s dulcet tones.

“Still Working 9 to 5”It will be shown for the first time at the 2022 SXSW Festival Film Festival.