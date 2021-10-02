Do You Wanna Earn $1,300 By Halloween? Just Watch 13 Stephen King Movies.

CALLING all scary movie aficionados – you can now get paid to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween.

USDish is looking to hire people who can watch 13 scary movies before Halloween.

All movies are based on Stephen King’s novels.

USDish.comI am looking for one lucky fan who will watch 13 movies based on Stephen King’s most chilling novels, such as It, The Shining, and Carrie.

The network will pay $1,300 to celebrate the release of Billy Summer, Lisey’s Story, and Chapelwaite.

What are you supposed to do?

You must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States to apply.

If you get chosen for this horrific experience, you’ll need to track your experience – from writing down your thoughts before and after the movie to logging in your sleep hours (if you got any).

Also, explain whether you watched the films alone or with someone. Also, tell us if your feelings changed after watching them. And what number of jump scares did you have.

You don’t have to worry about it, and they will send you. To make it more manageable, keep a journal.

WHAT MOVIES MUST YOU WATCH?

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

It is Chapter 2

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

HOW TO APPLY

It is very easy to apply.

You need to fill out their application.

Do you think you’re up for the challenge? You can apply now, and we will be interested in your experiences once you have completed the challenge.

