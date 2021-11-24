Do you think Michael Cohen believes Donald Trump will run again for President in 2024?

Michael Cohen claimed that Donald Trump won’t run in the 2024 election because of his fragile self-image. “Donald will not run,”The former Trump lawyer spoke CNN emphatically. “Why? Because first of all, he has an incredibly fragile ego,”He elaborated. “He lost by 9 million votes the first time. He will lose by more than 9 million the second, and his fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser.” Cohen also claimed that Trump’s insistence that he actually won the 2020 presidential election — which has been repeatedly disproven — is actually benefitting the former president. “This is nothing more than the world’s greatest grift. He’s bringing in money greater than when he had the Trump Organization with all of its assets. So why would you give this up?”

Cohen asserts that Trump will not stop talking about the disproven election corruption “all the way to the end.”According to the former fixer, “He’s making money each and every day by sending out more texts. ‘Oh, Donald won. Send $25.'”

Cohen’s opinion regarding Trump’s 2024 campaign remains the same, despite all the predictions by pundits. In September, Cohen told InsiderTrump was “the greatest grifter in the history of American politics.”He told Insider that his ex-boss won’t run for office again because “He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second.”

According to the outlet, Trump’s ex-attorney told him that he is not a good candidate for office. “trying to retain some semblance of power, importance, and relevance, none of which he has.”