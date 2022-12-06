Do you prefer to fold or hang your sweaters? You can store your sweatshirts in this way.

As winter approaches, it’s time to don our cozy sweaters, cardigans, and turtlenecks. And when we’re not wearing our favorite knitwear on repeat, they need a proper home.

Storing sweaters doesn’t sound complicated, but it caused a heated debate among our editors when discussing this post. Although we were divided on whether to hang or fold sweaters, many fashion enthusiasts believe that hanging them is more sustainable.

Did you have a sweater you loved but it became ill-fitting over the years? That’s much more likely to happen if the sweater was stored on a hanger. Gravity takes its toll over time. The shoulders of heavy sweaters, whether made from wool or cashmere, can become strained. This phenomenon is known as “shoulder boobs,” No thanks) and being bottom-heavy.

You don’t want any of it so fold them. Don’t have enough shelving space to accommodate all those sweaters? You don’t have to worry about it. Your sweaters can be folded and placed over a hanger.

How to fold your sweater

Fold a cardigan by first buttoning it up. Smoothen wrinkles by placing it flat on its back. Fold both sleeves in the back. Bring the right end of your sweater towards the center. Then, fold the left edge inward to bring it closer. Then fold up the bottom of your sweater so it’s folded in half. You can either place your folded sweater on a shelf, or you can slide it onto a hanging rod like a pair.

This should help keep sweaters neat and tidy for a longer time. We also have a few more helpful tips if you’re looking to reorganize your whole closet soon.

The exception is summer sweaters that are lightweight and made from featherweight cotton, or another fabric. They might not get too stretchy if they are hung up well. For heavier sweaters, fold.

