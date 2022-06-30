Do Steve Carell and Alice Cooper Really Look Alike?

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Jimmy Fallon finally asked the question that apparently some fans of Steve Carell and Alice Cooper had on their mind: Do they know that they kinda look like each other?

“Someone says you have a doppelganger out there and I don’t know if you’ve ever seen this but it’s pretty good… people say you look like Alice Cooper,” Fallon asked as Carell let out a giggle during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“Yeah, I see it,” Carell added. (Cooper later shared the Tonight Show clip on Twitter, writing, “hmmm… what do you think?”)

On the show, Carell then told a story about how he once waited on a table for the rock star while he was working at a restaurant in Chicago.

“I was working at a restaurant and he came in and yeah, he was Alice Cooper,” he said. “He couldn’t have been nicer. Sweetest guy.”

“That is the thing about Alice Cooper, and I’ve met him once before and he could be whatever. He could be like a rock guy who’s like, ‘Whatever man,’ ” Fallon responded. “But he is the nicest human. I was like, ‘Oh my god. I love Alice Cooper.’ I just wanted to hang out with the guy.”

“He walks into a room and he’s unmistakably Alice Cooper,” added Carell. “I think if you’re Alice Cooper, you have to own being Alice Cooper.”

(We don’t really see the resemblance, but go off, Jimmy.)

