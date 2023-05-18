Do Lara Jean and Peter Still Remain Together? Kitty reveals all!

Netflix What? Lara Jean & Peter are still together?! The XO Kitty episode briefly discusses their current relationship.

This article includes spoilers of Episode 3. XO, Kitty. The excitement of returning to the To All The Boys The franchise is back with a Kitty story. The spin-off series is aptly named XO, Kitty, sees the titular teen matchmaker (Anna Cathcart) move halfway across the world to attend the same school her mom went to — the Korean Independent School of Seoul, or KISS.

Continued below the advertisement

Dae’s (Minyeong Choi), Kitty’s longtime (and distant) boyfriend also attends KISS. The love expert learns in Seoul that relationships can be more complex than she imagined. Many viewers are left wondering: Is Lara Jean still with Peter?

Netflix

Continued below the advertisement

Are Lara Jean & Peter still together today?

“My sister Lara Jean had a pretend relationship with Peter. Kitty said that it was my fault at first, but eventually, the relationship became real and they are still together. Even though #Covinsky are fictional characters, they still seem to be together.

Continued below the advertisement

Netflix Kitty the matchmaker is the best of all time!

Speaking of time, the Netflix romantic dramedy features a four-year time jump — meaning Lara Jean and Peter made their relationship work all throughout college. Remember that Peter went to Stanford and Lara Jean NYU.