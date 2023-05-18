Do Lara Jean and Peter Still Remain Together? Kitty reveals all!

What? Lara Jean & Peter are still together?! The XO Kitty episode briefly discusses their current relationship.
This article includes spoilers of Episode 3. XO, Kitty.
The excitement of returning to the To All The Boys The franchise is back with a Kitty story. The spin-off series is aptly named XO, Kitty, sees the titular teen matchmaker (Anna Cathcart) move halfway across the world to attend the same school her mom went to — the Korean Independent School of Seoul, or KISS.
Dae’s (Minyeong Choi), Kitty’s longtime (and distant) boyfriend also attends KISS. The love expert learns in Seoul that relationships can be more complex than she imagined. Many viewers are left wondering: Is Lara Jean still with Peter?
Are Lara Jean & Peter still together today?
“My sister Lara Jean had a pretend relationship with Peter. Kitty said that it was my fault at first, but eventually, the relationship became real and they are still together. Even though #Covinsky are fictional characters, they still seem to be together.
Speaking of time, the Netflix romantic dramedy features a four-year time jump — meaning Lara Jean and Peter made their relationship work all throughout college. Remember that Peter went to Stanford and Lara Jean NYU.
That much distance between a couple — 3,000 miles, to be exact — is likely to put a strain on their relationship, but not Lara Jean and Peter! The contract that popular lacrosse players proposed to LJ towards the end of To all the Boys: Forever and Ever As we have said, they were able to work out their differences because the distance between them was not a barrier.
XO, Kitty Netflix now offers the film.