Do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar still go to church?

The Counting On spoilers hints that fans aren’t sure whether Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar go to church. It is believed that they use the house to practice their faith in secret. The fans think that the family home was converted into a church to meet tax requirements. Continue reading to find out more.

Counting On Spoilers – Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Still Attend Church?

According to the Counting On spoilers, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar haven’t been spotted attending church even though they’re still faithful Christians.

The TLC channel was a platform for them to express their religious beliefs. They never attend church.

DuggarsSnark is a subreddit where Counting On fanatics can ask each other if they are using their homes as churches.

“For a family who claims to be all about faith and piety, they seem fickle and willy-nilly about church attendance or committing to a congregation,” A fan has made an observation.

This same user reveals the multiple Jim Bob and Michelle have changed a lot congregations. They simply didn’t like the pastor or had issues with other families within that congregation.

Some fans think that Jim Bob Michelle performs all church services at home. One fan claimed that they attended Caldwell Church in the past but broke up with them.

One fan recognized them once at Gospel Light Baptist Church. The Duggars once attended a Swanson service. Many believe the couple are trying to “home-church” their children. Their home will be tax-free.

Counting On Spoilers – Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Have a Tax-Free Home

According to the spoilers of Counting On, Jim Bob Duggar wants a house that is tax free.

They could achieve this by converting their house into a religious congregation. A user said, “I don’t think it works that way, but oh man you just know Jim Bob wishes it did.”

Other fans joked that they wouldn’t be able to handle their own at-home church service. Jim Bob wouldn’t be able to start the service at 10:00 a.m. This user said that he was likely to be 20 minutes behind schedule.

Others wonder why no other churches want to get involved with Duggars. Before Josh’s arrest, they used to be in church with him.

What is your opinion? What do you think? You think Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar go to church or do they worship in their home? Comment below.