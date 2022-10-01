Dubai is the most popular choice of BRITS for places to escape to.

However, it is crucial to determine whether you will need to obtain a visa before you travel. You can find all the information you need about Dubai visas here.

Do I require a visa to travel in Dubai?

A visa allows the traveller to enter certain countries by providing an official document.

You usually need to apply for one prior to arriving.

The good news? You won’t have to apply for visas if you are a British citizen before you travel to Dubai.

A tourist visa will be issued to you upon your arrival. It will be done through a stamp in your passport.

However, you will need proof that the Covid-19 vaccine was received with a QR Code dated within 30 calendar days of your departure.

Without a visa, who can travel to Dubai?

Dubai is a tourist hot spot and they welcome visitors from all around the globe to come visit to see all it has.

Accordingly, passport holders from the following countries are allowed to stay for a 30-day visa free visit upon entry:

Do I need a visa to travel to Dubai for a brief time?

Dubai offers a variety of visa options, depending on your travel needs.

You will need a visa for any country you hold a passport, even if you’re only going on a brief trip.

Transit visas are available for people who will be in Dubai for only a short time.

This is for a very limited stay of not more than 96 hours.

If you plan to visit for a shorter period of time such as for a conference or holiday, a 14-day visa is required.

You can also apply for a 30-day visa to visit your family or friends.

A 60 day visa is recommended for medium-term stays of less than 2 months.

The 90-day visa is the best choice for a long-term visit.

Each of these visa types has a single or multiple entry option, which allows you to travel to other countries and return to your home country without having to pay again. The exception is the transit visa, which only allows one entry.

Clear copies of your passport are required for visa applications.

It should have a validity of six months. The process should take 24 to 72 hours.