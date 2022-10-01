Do Energy Drinks Worsen Heartburn Symptoms?

Acidity from energy drinks can cause heartburn and can also cause damage to your gums and teeth. Research has shown that energy drinks can cause severe damage to your oral health. The journal published a study. General DentistryResearchers found that regular drinkers of energy drinks are more likely to suffer from tooth decay and gum disease than those who consume sports drinks. According to HealthlineThe combination of acidity with sugar can lead to gum disease and tooth decay.

When you drink energy drinks, it’s important to ensure your teeth are protected. Drink enough water after you have had an energy drink to rinse out the sugars and acids. You should also limit how often you drink energy drinks as this can expose your teeth to high levels of sugar and acidity. Energy drinks may provide an energy boost but they can be dangerous to your oral health. You should ensure that you take good care of your teeth if you decide to drink these drinks.