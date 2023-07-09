Do Elly de La Cruz, and other sports celebrities make an appearance in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning?

HITC addresses whether Elly De La Cruz, Alex Morgan, and Odell Beckham Jr cameo in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Tom Cruise made his debut as Ethan Hunt on the big screen in 1996. He has shown no sign of giving up the role of the action hero in 2023. We have now arrived at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the seventh installment in the franchise and the longest yet. The film has received a lot of praise from critics and fans alike. Many will say that each new entry in the franchise is better than the last. Back with a star-studded cast, Tom is sure to blow people’s minds with the scale of the stunts this time around, but an ad has us questioning whether some unexpected faces are set to join him. Are Elly De La Cruz, Alex Morgan, and Odell Beckham Jr in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1?

Does Elly De La Cruz cameo in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1?

Mission: Impossible’s official page on Twitter tweeted an advertisement for Friday, 7th July 2023 featuring baseball infielder Elly de La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds as well as Alex Morgan, a professional American soccer player and captain with the San Diego Wave FC, as wide receivers for the Baltimore Ravens Odell.

Although all three sporting figures are present in the advert that’s making the rounds, they don’t actually star in the movie itself.

It’s fairly common for high-budget blockbusters to tie in their adverts and promotions with well-known public figures. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team appeared recently in the Adam Driver film 65’s promo.

“Make the impossible, possible,” says Alex walking through the locker room in the promo ad.

We intercut between the three figures emphasizing the importance of “training” and “inspiration” to achieve your goals, with snippets of the movie spliced into the edit too.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 cast

You can check out the central Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 cast below:

The Community also stars Rob Delaney as well as Indira Vama, Mark Gatiss and Charles Parnell.

‘I think it’s all up there on the screen’

Simon Pegg is a franchise staple. Speaking Tom Cruise spoke to CNN in regards to the new Mission: Impossible film and their collaboration.

“We kind of wrote the rulebook on how to make a film in a pandemic. The time that that took was challenging, because often we’d have to stop, and there’d be pauses in shooting, but we wanted to be as safe as possible.”

He added: “Tom is never reckless with the stunts; with everything he’s always very careful. That was certainly a difficult task. It took a lot longer than normal. But I think it’s all up there on the screen.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 hits US theaters on Wednesday, July 12th 2023.