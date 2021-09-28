DIY fanatic stuns with IKEA bookcase transformation as she updates them from boring white into chic built-in units

DIY fanatic stuns with IKEA bookcase transformation as she updates them from boring white into chic built-in units
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

A DIY enthusiast has shown off the incredible result of her creativity and hard work after overhauling IKEA bookcases. 

Tamara Smith, who posts on TikTok as @mygrandparentschair, shares tips and advice for updating and transforming furniture and home interiors and wanted to make more of her bookcase. 

Before the transformation the bookshelves were plain

2

Before the transformation the bookshelves were plainCredit: mygrandparentschair/TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok video, the thrifty mum-of-three explained how she’d had the IKEA Billy bookcases for a while and had been moving them from room to room. 

Tamara decided they needed a permanent home before she began the DIY project. She decorated the shelves with chic alcove units and made them look more modern.

Tamara shares how she built the Billy bookshelves and attached arches to the fronts of each one. The interior was then painted. 

The mum worked slowly on the amazing upgrade over time.

The result is amazing. The contrast of dark and light paint used makes the bookshelves stand out. 

The fantastic transformation left TikTok impressed, with one user tagging a friend and commenting: “the after is incredible”. 

While another said: “I love the look of the black shelves”. 

The mum-of-three completely transformed the bookshelves

2

The mum-of-three completely transformed the bookshelvesCredit: mygrandparentschair/TikTok

Elsewhere, Mrs Hinch has transformed an Ikea stool and table into a stunning display in minutes – it’s incredible. 

And a professional cleaner shares her £2 must-have product & how to use it to clean everything from the loo to the dishwasher.

These people also show off their Ikea bed hacks. 

Dad builds a platform bed from IKEA pieces

Latest News

Previous articleWhat Does R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict Really Say About His Future?
Next articleWatch Psalm West Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact