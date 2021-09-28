DIY fanatic stuns with IKEA bookcase transformation as she updates them from boring white into chic built-in units

A DIY enthusiast has shown off the incredible result of her creativity and hard work after overhauling IKEA bookcases.

Tamara Smith, who posts on TikTok as @mygrandparentschair, shares tips and advice for updating and transforming furniture and home interiors and wanted to make more of her bookcase.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the thrifty mum-of-three explained how she’d had the IKEA Billy bookcases for a while and had been moving them from room to room.

Tamara decided they needed a permanent home before she began the DIY project. She decorated the shelves with chic alcove units and made them look more modern.

Tamara shares how she built the Billy bookshelves and attached arches to the fronts of each one. The interior was then painted.

The mum worked slowly on the amazing upgrade over time.

The result is amazing. The contrast of dark and light paint used makes the bookshelves stand out.

The fantastic transformation left TikTok impressed, with one user tagging a friend and commenting: “the after is incredible”.

While another said: “I love the look of the black shelves”.

