Divorce Payday: How I Turned My Ex’s Junk into Thousands – Now Selling on TV!

Discover the Shocking Value of a Glass Bird Ornament

Have you ever stumbled upon hidden treasures in your attic or basement? This Antiques Roadshow US guest certainly did. She was left stunned to find out the true value of her husband’s old junk. Read on to learn about her incredible discovery.

Unearthing a Priceless Treasure

The woman decided to bring a glass bird ornament from the 1960s to be valued by expert Arlie Sulka. Little did she know that this seemingly ordinary item held a remarkable story and a jaw-dropping value.

A Gift from the Past

The guest revealed that the glass bird was a gift from her former mother-in-law, who brought it all the way from Italy. The charm and history behind the ornament immediately caught the attention of the expert appraiser.

The Intriguing History of the Ornament

Sulka delved into the history of the glass bird ornament, shedding light on its unique origins. The sculptor, named Vistosi, crafted the bird, which was aptly named Pulcino, meaning young chicken or chick. This charming piece of art was both quirky and valuable.

Uncovering the Designer’s Legacy

The glass bird was designed by a talented young architect and designer named Alessandro Pianon, who joined the Vistosi company in 1956. He put his creative genius to work in 1963 and designed this iconic bird, which became the flagship of the company’s glass designs.

Revealing the Astonishing Worth

When the time came to reveal the true value of the ornament, Sulka stunned the guest by disclosing that the glass bird held an estimated retail value of around $7,500. The woman’s reaction to this unexpected revelation was sheer delight.

A Testament to Timeless Elegance

The guest’s reaction to the valuation was priceless. “Oh my goodness, that’s a real shocker,” she exclaimed. It was a testimony to the fact that sometimes, unexpected items hold immense value, both financially and sentimentally.

A Lighthearted Exchange

Sulka’s light-hearted banter with the guest added a touch of humor to the whole appraisal. “Aren’t you glad you held onto it?” she quipped. The guest’s response, “I am, I threw away the husband but I kept the statue,” was met with laughter.

Conclusion

The value of the glass bird ornament proved to be a delightful surprise for the guest. It’s a gentle reminder that hidden gems can often be found in the most unexpected places. This heartwarming story from Antiques Roadshow US is a testament to the timeless allure of vintage treasures.

Antiques Roadshow US is available to watch on PBS