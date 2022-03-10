Disneyland Resort and Disney World aren’t dead after all

The Disney Parks were forced into bankruptcy in The pandemic caused by the epidemic forced its closure Many things that were originally planned for them have changed. Some attractions were delayed or removed. These were not started yet and were delayed . But it’s now been so long that many fully expected these attractions to be completely cancelled, but an update from Disney CEO Bob Chapek implies we could still see them eventually.

Today was the Annual Shareholders meeting for the Walt Disney Company and during the event’s Q&A session a shareholder asked about the status of some of the projects with nebulous futures. The Mary Poppins planned attraction And the E-ticket Quinjet ride at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus were specifically referenced.

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, responded that the company was currently “in a holding pattern”Concerning these attractions. He cited the company’s liquidity as the major factor in the delay. TWDC simply doesn’t have the cash it once did due to the pandemic’s financial toll. He said however that TWDC hoped to return funding for such attractions in the near future.

This is the first time that anybody has spoken about these attractions in quite some time, which is the main reason that most people thought these things weren’t so much delayed as completely cancelled. There is still a chance that we might see them, if we trust the CEO.

To be sure, these things won’t be happening anytime soon. Epcot’s massive construction efforts have been underway since before the pandemic and there’s a lot still left to be done. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Cosmic Rewind roller coaster is due to open in the latter part of the year . Park officials also plan to build a new Moana attraction. These attractions will almost certainly be complete before anything else.

Disneyland Resort is experiencing the same. California’s resort has already begun to put efforts into a major renovation of Mickey’s Toontown Disneyland, and a substantial overhaul to Downtown Disney district, so it won’t be surprising that work on the Avengers Campus E ticket will take time. However, the new Disneyland Resort land only has one attraction so something is definitely needed there.

And it’s always possible these rides will still never happen. There may be many other ideas before Disney has the resources to build them. These attractions could be dramatically reimagined, even if they do become reality. This wouldn’t be the first time that happened, to be sure. But there is still hope for fans that these attractions can still happen, and that’s something.