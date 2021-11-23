Disney World Made a Big Change to Annual Passes, and Some Fans Are Not Happy

The holiday season has arrived This is an extremely popular time It is the perfect time to travel and Walt Disney World is a very popular place. It is not unusual for the parks to get crowded around Christmas, but Disney World seems to have the expectation that this season will be even more crowded than usual. “paused” sales for almost all Annual Passes. This isn’t going well, as one might imagine.

Last night, the Walt Disney World website All Annual Passes were suddenly stopped, with the exception of Pixie Dust Passes, which is only available to Florida residents who have significant blackout dates. This follows Disney World’s announcement that park reservations would be made. “limited”for the remainder of the year. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction about the move.

Walt Disney World expects to have a lot of fun over the next few months. In the coming weeks and while a specific reason for the pause in annual pass sales has not been given, one has to assume that the resort doesn’t want to see people buy passes they are then unable to use because the parks are full. This would be terrible PR.

“How can I get a park reservation to visit the theme parks I’m paying for a pass monthly to visit?”Disney: pic.twitter.com/ezwEleONVmNovember 22, 2021 More

Of course, if you’re one of the people who was Planning a trip If you were planning to visit Walt Disney World for holidays, and were thinking about buying an Annual Pass, it can become a little difficult. Even if you weren’t looking to visit the parks over the next month or so, and were just looking to buy passes for the family as a Christmas present, that’s not looking like it will be an option.

This is getting ridiculous. How can you expect people confidence in your product when you change the rules three times a month? Central Florida is ablaze with Christmas presents. https://t.co/MV0FNBTj4fNovember 22, 2021 More

At the moment park reservations for Annual Passes aren’t even that hard to get. The Incredi-Pass is valid on all days of the year, except for today, November 22 and tomorrow.

Although it is possible to use your passes even if you haven’t spent any money yet on an AP, you may not find it that important that you don’t. The Disney Vacation Club members are only allowed to use one of the passes currently unavailable. This is especially important if you have plans to travel a lot to Disney World.

Imagine being a DVC Member and not being eligible to purchase an annual pass. This is the current situation.November 22, 2021 More

The exact reason why things are getting so crowded aren’t entirely clear. While we don’t really know where the Disney World parks’ capacity stands right now compared to what used to be normal, it’s certainly possible we’re not at 100% yet. It’s also likely that the recent lifting of travel restrictions, allowing foreign visitors to go to Disney World for the first time in over a year, might mean Disney World is seeing a massive influx of guests.

Why is Disney World selling too many tickets? Why…WHY?Disney needs to lower capacity again!I wanted an AP for the holidays! Booo!Disney should get rid of annual passes.There goes Christmas.———Narrator: “This morning on DisTwitter.”November 22, 2021 More

Walt Disney World has halted AP sales in response to a similar move made at Disneyland Resort. This is where the most costly, and also the blackout-free, Magic Key is. Disneyland version of the Annual Pass , its status changed to “sold out.”You can make a reservation by using a Magic Key Still a crap shoot Disneyland Resort. There are no dates available for Magic Key Holders until January and no weekends until February.

It is impossible to predict when AP sales might resume. This is not something that will happen in a matter of days. I wouldn’t expect passes to come back on sale before 2022.