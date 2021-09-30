Disney Studios Basketball Pic ‘Chang Can Dunk’ Adds Chase Liefeld

EXCLUSIVE: Chase Liefeld has joined the cast of Disney Studios’ high school basketball movie Chang Can Dunk which is intended for debut on Disney+.

The Yorba Linda, CA native will play Matt, the high school’s star basketball player, who becomes an obsession of 16-year old Chang, who we told you Bloom Li is set to play. Chang, an often marginalized and unpopular child, wants to master the art of dunk. He wants to beat Matt at his game, and win the love of Kristy.

Jingyi Shao is writing and directing the feature from Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani’s Hillman Grad Productions. They’re producing with Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi.

Liefeld’s credits include the indie feature Honor Student from director Tamika Miller and the YouTube series Sunnyside Up. He is repped by Robert Stein Management and Gersh.