Disney Primos Creator ‘proud” of Show amid Backlash Over Alleged Racist Stereotypes

Disney has once again come under criticism as the Latinx Community criticizes their latest kids’ show Primos.

Disney’s recent productions are once again being criticized, just a month after their highly debated live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. This time around the controversy centers on Primos, an upcoming children’s show airing on Disney Channel.

Let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about the series and why it is receiving such flack ahead of its release.

Disney’s release of Primos song has been met with backlash

Ahead of the release of Primos, Disney shared some more information about the upcoming children’s show, as well as the theme song. While this was intended to get audiences excited for its release, it’s had quite the opposite effect. It caused controversy on the internet, with allegations of racial stereotyping being made against it.

Disney explains that the show follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, “an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary.” Her summer gets taken over by her 12 cousins (Primos in Spanish) who move in with her. But they help shape Tater’s journey to self-discovery and learn more about her identity.

This show was inspired in part by the experience of Natasha Kline, executive producer. Kline, a Mexican-American woman, has drawn inspiration from her experiences with extended family during the summer.

Some of the main critiques of what we’ve seen of the show center on its representation of Latin-American culture. After hearing the song, grammatical mistakes, pronunciation issues, stereotyping, and racist language were all pointed out. The choice of a name for one cousin was also questioned. There have been reports that the name could be used to refer to female genitalia. Probably not the best choice for a kid’s TV show.

Primos creator ‘proud’ of show through all the backlash

Natasha Klein posted a comment about the backlash on Sunday, June 18. The producer created drawings that detailed the Primos scandal, including what had happened since the release of the theme song.

The “conversation happening around Primos is something I could never have predicted,” Klein wrote in the first illustration. She described the negativity that the cast and crew have received as “pretty traumatizing” before defending the creation of the show.

“I’m proud of the place I’m representing,” Klein explains. “I’m proud of the people in my life who are referenced in this project. I’m proud and excited to represent something that maybe hasn’t been seen in animation yet… I want you to know, I’m holding this story in my heart so closely. It is safe with me, and it means the world to me that Disney is allowing me to tell it.”

Primos Voice Actor speaks about backlash

Voice actor Myrna Velasco is responsible for voicing Tater, the show’s lead. Velasco used her social networks to discuss the bubbling controversy. Since then, Velasco has made her Instagram account private. However, the Story where she commented on this issue has been posted on various platforms.

On the issue of misspelling words, Velasco had to say that “the Spanish language is not a Latin-American language. It’s a language the Spanish conquistadors forced upon Latin American people.”

“The only reason we’re Latin people and not Native American people is because of that distinction,” the actor continued.

Myrna Velasco describes herself as a “Mexican-American Native-American woman” in the clip. She also adds that while netizens can be “mad” at her “for mispronouncing words in Spanish,” it doesn’t take away from her heritage.

Primos will be released on Disney Channel October 2023