Disney Plus may be developing season 4 of Daredevil.

Fans were clamoring for more Marvel Netflix shows even before Disney announced they would all move to Disney Plus. Although some shows were more definitive than others, all of them left the door open to future seasons. The doors seemed closed when Netflix pulled all Marvel shows from Netflix in 2018 & 2019. All of the shows were given a new lease of life on Disney Plus and there are signs that they will be back. DaredevilSeason 4 could be already in development for the streaming platform.

DaredevilSeason 4 on Disney Plus

Charlie Cox suggested that his cameo might be in a few weeks. Spider-Man has no way home wouldn’t be the last. When asked about Daredevil’s future in the MCU, Cox offered this cryptic response: “I know that there’s more coming; I’m not gonna say what that is or in what capacity, but I don’t know how much more, you know what I mean?”

We certainly didn’t know what he meant. Are there more Daredevil appearances planned in the future. Daredevil and another MCU hero could team up in a Disney Plus series. What about the DaredevilReturn for another season of show? We still don’t have the answers to any of these questions, but this week did reveal a major clue.

According to The latest issue of Production WeeklyMarvel is working on an a Daredevil reboot. Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige (and Chris Gray)Marvel’s Behind the Mask() will each serve as producers. It also includes a synopsis. But as IGNNotes, it’s very similar to Netflix’s description of the original show. The listing doesn’t uncover any of the actors that will be involved with the project or the timing for when production will actually begin.

Daredevil’s future in the MCU

This listing indicates that there is a new listing DaredevilPre-production is underway for the series. There’s no telling how far along the project is or how it will deal with the former Netflix series. Marvel has called it. ‘Daredevil Reboot’This is crucial. This likely won’t just be DaredevilSeason 4. That said, it’s also unlikely that Marvel would scrap the previous three seasons altogether, especially now that they’re streaming on Disney Plus.

One fan sent a tweet at the former earlier in the week DaredevilSteven DeKnight talks about season 4. DeKnight, who had only been part of the first season, was not at all familiar with any future plans. He is however excited by the possibility of Disney bringing back the show and its characters on Disney Plus.

Thanks! It beats me! I’m waaaay out of the loop. I do hope they bring the band back together. https://t.co/MyZWxZhEDU — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 16, 2022

Considering just how many shows and movies Marvel has in development, we don’t want to get our hopes up yet. Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk?, What If…?Disney Plus will release season 2 this year. Wilson Fisk will also be appearing on Disney Plus. Hawkeye, there’s a real chance that we could see Daredevil and Kingpin reunite in the upcoming HawkeyeSpinoff series Echo, which still doesn’t have a release date.

