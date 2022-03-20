Disney Plus continues to allow all Marvel’s Netflix series uncensored

The past month has been a rollercoaster for fans of Marvel’s shows on Netflix. On February 11, Entertainment WeeklyIt was confirmed that Netflix would lose. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of Marvel’s shows. Disney announced that the Defenders would join the Disney Plus library on March 16, just days later. Fans were understandably worried that Disney would not allow the Defenders to continue uncensored, as they had moved to Disney Plus.

Fortunately, this does not seem to hold true. As IGNDiscoveredThe shows were over within minutes.

Marvel’s Netflix shows uncensored on Disney Plus

On Thursday night, hours after Marvel’s Netflix shows hit Disney Plus, IGNIt conducted “an exhaustive comparison between the various Defenders shows from when they streamed on Netflix to how they appear on Disney Plus.”

We compared hundreds of episodes from ten seasons to find the best. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher?, and The Defenders, IGNIt was clear that Disney included all of the Netflix shows. After their move, they are fully intact.

Here are some scenes from the movie. IGNTo determine if Disney has made any changes, we checked. If you haven’t watched these shows, be warned that Follow the spoilers for every major Marvel Netflix series. Now that we’ve warned you, here are the scenes:

Wilson Fisk smashing the thug’s head with a car door (Daredevil S1 E5)

A man is being shot in his face (Daredevil E13).

Daredevil and Elektra’s sex scene (Daredevil S2 E5)

Stick opening Elektra’s wound (Daredevil S2 E8)

Elektra cutting the man’s throat (Daredevil S2 E8)

Jessica Jones’ sex scene with Luke Cage (Jessica Jones S1 E1)

Will’s neck broken (Jessica Jones S2 E2)

Trish’s mom murdered (Jessica Jones S3 E8)

Strip club scene (Luke Cage E1

Man is burned alive (Luke Cage E10 S2E10)

Bushmaster gouging out a man’s eye out with knife (Luke Cage S2 E1)

Billy and Agent Madani’s sex scene (Punisher S1 E6)

Billy takes out bullets from his body (Punisher E2 E13).

As IGNNote that Disney often pushes its mature content to Hulu in America. Disney Plus had previously featured content with PG-13 ratings, or less. This may open the door for more mature content in future.

It was suggested that the shows might be available on Disney Plus uncensored. In the same press release announcing the release date of Marvel’s Netflix shows on Disney Plus, the company also said that it would be updating the streaming service’s parental controls:

All Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. are prompted to change their Parental Controls after opening Disney+ for first time on March 16th or later. This allows you to set content restrictions and add a PIN that locks profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you can continue to use Disney+ in the TV-14 content rating environment. You have the option to change them at any time by going to Profile settings.

If Disney Plus has not been opened since Wednesday, log in now to fulfill this requirement. Also, if you want to keep any young ones from accidentally stumbling upon the TV-MA Netflix shows, you can set up their profiles to ensure the shows won’t appear. Otherwise, you don’t have to change anything.

