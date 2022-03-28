Disney pledges to seek repeal of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida bill after Governor signs it into law

Disney has denounced the passage “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida after the state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the controversial legislation into law on Monday and wants the law to be repealed.

According to the company, they wish to see the bill repealed or struck out in the courts. This goal is being pursued with the help of other state organizations.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,”In a statement, a spokesperson from Walt Disney Company said that.

Disney is in trouble for not taking a public position on the issue previously. “Don’t Say Gay”Law has led to the resignation of LGBTQ+ employees from companies in the past week.

More to come…