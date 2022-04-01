Disney+ Gets 2-Day Delay, 2-Episode Primee of “Obi-Wan Kenneobi”

Brace yourselves Jedi: The premiere date for Disney+’s “Star Wars”Show “Obi Wan Kenobi”It has been delayed. Good news: It was only delayed by a few days. The best news? The premiere will include both the first episode and second episodes.

Originally scheduled to premiere Wednesday May 25, 2005 “Obi-Wan Kenobi”Disney+ will launch the series on Friday, May 27th. We will be launching the second and third episodes, rather than the first, as we stated.

Star Ewan McGregor made the announcement via a video posted on YouTube “Star Wars”Twitter account Thursday. And while he doesn’t say anything different from what we described above, who doesn’t love hearing that handsome man talk? We want to. Watch the video below to see for yourself.

The upshot is, what this change means for you is that instead of staying up until 4 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday (1 a.m. Pacific) to watch one episode, now you’ll stay up until 5 a.m. Eastern (2 a.m. Pacific) on Friday morning instead. Thank you, annoying streaming convention that doesn’t launch the episodes during the actual daytime.

It was set about 10 years prior to the original “Star Wars” — look pedants, it only got that “A New Hope”Subtitle in 1981, exactly 4 years after its initial release and one-year after. “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” — “Obi-Wan Kenobi”McGregor portrays the evil ex-Jedi, who watches over Luke Skywalker at a distance. Only to be manipulated into an adventure of his own.

Alongside McGregor in the title role, it also features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, though how the hell that’s even going to work is beyond our force powers. All we know is that if Darth (quiet, Obi-Wan called him that) and Kenobi end up having a duel during the events of the show, it’s going to cause mind-exploding problems with continuity. But we’re here for it regardless.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”Stars are also available There are many other options.People, including Sung Kang (another dorky villain introduced in the animated series). “Star Wars: Rebels,”Fifth Brother, a Sith inquisitor. You shouldn’t take it too seriously. It’s so weird!. Luckily, there isn’t a movie or TV show in existence that hasn’t been improved by even 5 minutes of Kang’s time, so we’re optimistic he’ll manage to save this character too.

We’re just hoping “Obi-Wan Kenobi”The launch of the Meegal cinematic world is marked. Yes, only about 15 people will get that joke, but if this show goes where we hope it goes, we promise it’s going to make hilarious sense for the rest of you once it comes out.