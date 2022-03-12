Disney Faces Toughest Test Yet After Disney’s “Worst Week”More ‘Don’t’ Say Gay’

It’s been a rough first two years for Bob Chapek in Disney’s top job.

First came the pandemic, which started days into Chapek’s tenure as CEO, bringing the entertainment industry to a halt.

With moviegoing hampered by Covid even after theaters reopened, Disney started releasing movies on streaming, which led to Chapek’s second big challenge: alienating top talent. Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit and the strongly worded public exchanges with Disney that followed drew gasps in Hollywood and raised questions over how the storied studio would treat its biggest stars under Chapek, a Hollywood outsider who came from Disney’s park division.

Now Chapek faces his greatest test yet: discontent within the company. The open internal revolt was sparked by Disney’s botched response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill which would ban classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s primary schools.

After days of silence that had been met internally — in Chapek’s own words — with “disappointment that the company has not issued a public statement condemning the legislation,” the CEO finally spoke up about the bill on Monday, a week after Chapek’s predecessor Bob Iger had criticized the controversial legislation on Twitter, warning that it would “put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.”

Chapek’s March 7 memo, in which he explained why Disney would not denounce the bill, despite being urged to do so by LGBTQ+ employees in at least one letter sent to the company leadership and in a meeting with Chapek the week before, sent chills around the company, with staffers calling it “tone deaf.”

Next came a week of discontent which released the anger that had been simmering over time. Deadline spoke to several Disney employees for over a decade. They described it as “a week of discontent.” “the worst week” they’ve ever had working at the company.

According to sources, employees voiced their dissatisfaction in private conversations and at Zoom open forums held jointly by multiple Disney divisions. Around 800 people viewed the meeting for LGBTQ+ employees across the company, from around the globe, Thursday. The participants shared stories of alleged poor treatment and censorship, which revealed a potential issue in onscreen representation.

One element in Chapek’s March 7 memo that struck a cord was touting “all of our diverse stories”A list of Disney TV shows and movies, including some with LGBTQIA+ themes, is included. Modern Family, PoseAnd Love, Victor.

“Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only springs from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give those employees the freedom to bring forth ideas that reflect their lives and experiences. We must work together to ensure Disney always remains such a place,”Chapek wrote.

Many Disney employees quickly rebutted his remarks. Sources said that staff members shared their stories about the systematic suppression of gay themes within Disney content during company Zoom calls this week. They claimed that these stories were either watered down, or dismissed completely.

A letter signed by “The LGBTQ+ employees of Pixar, and their allies,”Chapek was taken to task by Disney over his response to Florida’s bill. This letter, which resonated and was circulated inside Disney, became an unofficial declaration of internal discord. Deadline was informed by multiple employees of different divisions that the harsh depiction in the letter is an accurate representation of how people feel. This is especially true when you consider how long LGBTQ+ content has been suppressed at a company whose foundation is family entertainment.

“We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,” one of the letter’s most talked about statements said. “Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

The controversy surrounding the company and Disney-affiliated talent such as The Owl House creator Dana Terrace and former Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producer Drew Z. Greenberg publicly criticizing Disney over its response — many using the hashtags #dontsaygay and #disneydobetter — Chapek on Wednesday changed course and publicly condemned the Florida bill during the annual Disney shareholder meeting.

Just hours after Chapek told shareholders that Disney was donating to The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization rejected the donation, calling for a greater commitment to the LGBTQ+ agenda, which added to the fallout from the company’s miscalculated initial response.

These comments did not stop the internal mutiny. As the turmoil continued, Chapek today in another memo spoke directly to the company’s employees, this time striking a contrite tone and saying, “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down.”

Disney’s maligned response to the Florida bill came two months into the tenure of the company’s new head of communications, Geoff Morrell, who also handled BP’s reaction to the deadly Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill.

Sources said that although the mishandling of the situation was evident, a combination of many factors likely contributed to the strong internal response.

“Between the pandemic, the Ukraine war and ‘Don’t Sat Gay,’ emotions are pretty raw,”According to one insider. Disney employees had to deal with furloughs, layoffs, and salary freezes because of the pandemic.

It’s too early to tell how lasting the impact of this week’s events will be on moral within Disney. Sources claim that several LGBTQ+ employees are considering quitting the company due to its inaction and subsequent actions.

The discontent extends beyond the ranks and files. A big Disney corporate retreat is scheduled for the end of the month in Orlando, FL with the top executives across all divisions expected to convene at Disney World, and according to sources there is talk among prospective attendees about boycotting the powwow or at least changing the pre-set agenda to hold a discussion about the issues brought forward by this week’s events.

The Johansson lawsuit left Disney’s creative community a bit shaken. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle. Disney is a content company that needs content creators. It will also be vital to see if any major Hollywood actors will be affected by Disney’s response when they decide to work for Disney in the future.

“There is a lot of apprehension out there right now over how badly they have handled this,”Deadline received a report from a top-tier director. “I’m not saying people are turning down work there yet — the brand is damaged for sure.”

However, even those who were critical of Disney see the silver lining at the end of a difficult week.

This week’s events “could bring a profound change at Disney,”A source said that the insider was referring to accounts of roadblocks in getting LGBTQ+ stories onto the screen, which have been shared within the last five days. “The sort of pushback or hesitancy that was common in the past will be greatly diminished both corporately and creatively.”

Another Disney executive stated that “this could lead to a leap forward of five to 10 years”And “a major mind-set shift.” “No one can sit on the wrong side of this anymore.”

Reporting by Dominic Patten, Justin Kroll.