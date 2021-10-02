Disney Channel’s Season 5 of “Raven’s Home” Renewed

By Tom O'Brien
Disney Channel has ordered a fifth Season of “Raven’s Home,” starring Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Isaac Ryan Brown as her son Booker.

The spinoff series will keep the story of Raven Baxter (a psychic) and Booker (a teen boy who shares the same gift for seeing the future). Season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, reprising the role of Victor Baxter, Raven’s dad. Emmy Liu -Wang, Felix Avitia (Mykal-Michelle Harris), and Felix Avitia (Flex Avitia) also join the cast. Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff developed the series and join Symoné as executive producers, along with Anthony C. Hill. The series was created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman and is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc.

Jackie Redmond will join WWE as the new cohost “Raw Talk” “Talking Smack”WWE analyst and cohost “The Bump” Matt Camp. Redmond will be her “Talking Smack”Peacock, in the U.S., and WWE Network elsewhere made their debut on October 2. Redmond is currently the host and reporter for hockey on Turner Sports’ NHL Network. Redmond was previously an anchor at Rogers Sportsnet Canada for six years and a host on studio programs like “Sportsnet Central” “WWE Aftermath.”

