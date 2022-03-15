Discovery CEO David Zaslav saw his pay rise to $246M in 2021

According to Monday’s company regulatory filing, Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav saw the value of his stock options package increase sixfold to $246 Million from $37.7M in 2020.

In May, Zaslav was appointed head of Warner Bros Discovery. This company was formed by combining Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia. A new employment agreement is in place through 2027. His new contract came with $190m in stock options, plus $3 million of base pay. According to company statements, the merger between the two companies should be completed in the first quarter of 2012, most likely in April. Zaslav’s finance chief Gunnar Wiedenfels will serve as chief financial officer of the new entity.

According to publicly available SEC filings Zaslav has earned an average $62.6 million per year over the last 10 years. He outperformed Bob Iger (Disney CEO), Josh Sapan (AMC Networks chief) and Bob Bakish (ViacomCBS CEO), in six years.

According to the filing, $45.8 million was received by the executive in 2019, which is more than the $45.8 million received in pandemic-troubled 2019.

In MayZaslav left his position on Lionsgate Entertainment’s board of directors two days after it was announced that he would take over the new company formed from the $43 Billion merger with WarnerMedia in March of 2021.

“Mr. Zaslav’s resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices,”Lionsgate In an SEC filingAn announcement of the move.

Daniel Sanchez, a lawyer and member of Discovery’s board, resigned from his position as a Lionsgate board member at that time. The company stated in a separate filing.

Entertainment and media executives receive huge compensation. This is a reflection of a general trend in executive pay in all industries. The pandemic was many years away.According to experts, From 1978 to 2019, CEO compensation has risen 1,007.5% compared to 11.9% for average workers. This means that in 2019, the CEOs of top companies earned 278 times as much as the average worker.