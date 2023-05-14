Discover your perfect gin on the screen and rule the Welsh capital as queen.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

“THAT’S it for now, but Wales Today is back with the latest news at 6.30pm. See you then.”

I look down the camera and give a nervous giggle, glad my efforts aren’t actually being broadcast to the nation.

There's so much for you to see and do in Cardiff

6

Cardiff has so many things to do and see.Credit:
The BBC building is just one highlight of a weekend in the city

6

A weekend spent in London is not complete without a visit to the BBC BuildingCredit: Supplied
The Parkgate Hotel has rooms with chic forest-green panelling, parquet floors and Elemis goodies

6

Parkgate Hotel offers rooms that feature forest-green panels, parquet floor and Elemis goodiesCredit: Supplied

In fact, I’m taking a tour of the BBC building in Cardiff – just one highlight of a weekend in the Welsh capital.

Park Life

It is located in the centre of the city.

There are rooms with forest green panelling and parquet floor, as well as Elemis items, while there is a spa that offers views over the city, almost to the Principality Stadium where the Welsh rugby team plays.

Treat yourself to an Elemis Nourish And Renew Face And Body Treatment, £78, and you’ll leave not only glowing, but smelling of heavenly frangipani.

Inside city home to Ryan Reynolds footie club that makes great staycation
The UK hotel with a royal-themed spa break - just in time for the coronation

There’s also a pool, sauna and steam room, and the food’s not to be missed, either.

The Parkgate’s Michelin-Guide-listed restaurant The Sorting Room serves up scrummy dishes like cauliflower soup with rarebit croquette, £8.50, followed by rack of Welsh lamb with a miniature shepherd’s pie, £38. 

Headline grabbers

Join a group tour of the BBC’s Cymru Wales in Central Square and you’ll be reconsidering your career within minutes.

It’s the only BBC building in the UK where you can go behind the scenes while journalists work live across TV and radio.

You can definitely find your perfect gin in Cardiff

6

Cardiff has a wide range of gins to choose fromCredit: Ben Carpenter Photography

We said hello to BBC Radio Wales legend Owen Money during his show and chatted to one of BBC2’s continuity announcers, too.

You’ll even get to sit at the desk in the Wales Today studio, complete with its 70sqm wrap-around TV screen to read an autocue.

After the tour, you will receive a video as a memory. A 90-minute tour costs £13 per person (Bbc.co.uk/showsandtours).

If G&T is your tipple, toast your camera debut at Gin & Juice in the Castle quarter.

There are over 300 bottles to pick from, but those with a sweet tooth like me will love the No.1 Salted Caramel Gin with Fever-Tree Light tonic, £10.25, which comes garnished with honeycomb chunks and a whole chocolate bar (Ginandjuice.com)! 

Castle on a hill

You can’t visit Cardiff and not climb to the top of the castle.

Four strategic forts were built by Romans in the area, but the Norman Conquest was the reason it was constructed.

The site of the castle dates back to when the Romans created four strategic forts

6

It is believed that the Romans built four forts on the site.Credit: Four Corners
Cardiff is definitely worth a weekend away

6

Cardiff, Wales is a great weekend getaway.Alamy

Entry costs £14.50 (Cardiffcastle.com).

Take a walk through the beautiful Bute park, and look out for the animals that line the wall tops.

In the Bay area, around 30 minutes’ walk away, stop for a latte at the Norwegian Church Arts Centre and you might even hear musicians practising in the performance rooms.

Then get your geek on at science discovery centre Techniquest with its fun experiments and puzzles – drive an underwater submersible or even try a giant slide in the interactive halls.

Its planetarium is also worth a visit – guide Paul wowed us with his astronomy facts. Entry costs £13 (Techniquest.org).

The beautiful shopping arcades located just off of the high street are a great place to find unique items.

The Royal Arcade is full of stationery gems, indie jewellers and the Cardiff Antiques Centre, as well as Wally’s Deli – selling food and drink from all over the world (Wallysdeli.co.uk). 

Holly Willoughby & Phil Schofield turn backs on peace talks for worrying reason
Eurovision viewers spot awkward blunder as men are seen crawling off stage

Just down the road, Wales’ only The Ivy restaurant makes for a relaxed lunch.

Feast on light-as-a-feather tempura squid, £10.50, followed by moreish monkfish and prawn curry, £20.95. Save space for the black bee honey and white chocolate cheesecake, £9.50, all washed down with a summery alcohol-free blood orange spritz, £8 (Ivycollection.com). Yaki da! 

Latest News

Previous article
Apple warns all iPhone owners to never make ’sell’ mistake – it’s too dangerous

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact