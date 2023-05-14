Discover your perfect gin on the screen and rule the Welsh capital as queen.

“THAT’S it for now, but Wales Today is back with the latest news at 6.30pm. See you then.”

I look down the camera and give a nervous giggle, glad my efforts aren’t actually being broadcast to the nation.

In fact, I’m taking a tour of the BBC building in Cardiff – just one highlight of a weekend in the Welsh capital.

Park Life

It is located in the centre of the city.

There are rooms with forest green panelling and parquet floor, as well as Elemis items, while there is a spa that offers views over the city, almost to the Principality Stadium where the Welsh rugby team plays.

Treat yourself to an Elemis Nourish And Renew Face And Body Treatment, £78, and you’ll leave not only glowing, but smelling of heavenly frangipani.

There’s also a pool, sauna and steam room, and the food’s not to be missed, either.

The Parkgate’s Michelin-Guide-listed restaurant The Sorting Room serves up scrummy dishes like cauliflower soup with rarebit croquette, £8.50, followed by rack of Welsh lamb with a miniature shepherd’s pie, £38.

Headline grabbers

Join a group tour of the BBC’s Cymru Wales in Central Square and you’ll be reconsidering your career within minutes.

It’s the only BBC building in the UK where you can go behind the scenes while journalists work live across TV and radio.

We said hello to BBC Radio Wales legend Owen Money during his show and chatted to one of BBC2’s continuity announcers, too.

You’ll even get to sit at the desk in the Wales Today studio, complete with its 70sqm wrap-around TV screen to read an autocue.

After the tour, you will receive a video as a memory. A 90-minute tour costs £13 per person (Bbc.co.uk/showsandtours).

If G&T is your tipple, toast your camera debut at Gin & Juice in the Castle quarter.

There are over 300 bottles to pick from, but those with a sweet tooth like me will love the No.1 Salted Caramel Gin with Fever-Tree Light tonic, £10.25, which comes garnished with honeycomb chunks and a whole chocolate bar (Ginandjuice.com)!

Castle on a hill

You can’t visit Cardiff and not climb to the top of the castle.

Four strategic forts were built by Romans in the area, but the Norman Conquest was the reason it was constructed.

Entry costs £14.50 (Cardiffcastle.com).

Take a walk through the beautiful Bute park, and look out for the animals that line the wall tops.

In the Bay area, around 30 minutes’ walk away, stop for a latte at the Norwegian Church Arts Centre and you might even hear musicians practising in the performance rooms.

Then get your geek on at science discovery centre Techniquest with its fun experiments and puzzles – drive an underwater submersible or even try a giant slide in the interactive halls.

Its planetarium is also worth a visit – guide Paul wowed us with his astronomy facts. Entry costs £13 (Techniquest.org).

The beautiful shopping arcades located just off of the high street are a great place to find unique items.

The Royal Arcade is full of stationery gems, indie jewellers and the Cardiff Antiques Centre, as well as Wally’s Deli – selling food and drink from all over the world (Wallysdeli.co.uk).

Just down the road, Wales’ only The Ivy restaurant makes for a relaxed lunch.

Feast on light-as-a-feather tempura squid, £10.50, followed by moreish monkfish and prawn curry, £20.95. Save space for the black bee honey and white chocolate cheesecake, £9.50, all washed down with a summery alcohol-free blood orange spritz, £8 (Ivycollection.com). Yaki da!