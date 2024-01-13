Discover why Selena Gomez can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s top song pick!

Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie Show Love for Taylor Swift During L.A. Concert

Selena Gomez’s Support for Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez, a close friend of Taylor Swift, recently expressed her admiration for one of Taylor’s hit songs while guest-hosting Sirius XM Hits 1. She described “Wildest Dreams” as one of Taylor’s best songs, praising its lyrics and melodies.

Selena’s Guest DJ Set

During her stint as a guest DJ, Selena also shared her love for artists such as Doja Cat, Frank Sinatra, and Ariana Grande. She revealed her deep appreciation for Ariana Grande’s music, emphasizing how empowered she feels while listening to her songs.

