Discover Why Denim Richards Can’t Get Enough of Filming Colby & Teeter – His Favorite Classic Episode!

“Yellowstone: Denim Richards’ Favorite Episode to Film Was a Colby-Teeter Classic”

Colby and Teeter’s classic river scene is one of the most shocking moments in “Yellowstone.” Colby urgently applying first aid to Teeter’s mutilated face is incredibly gruesome, even by the intense standards of “Yellowstone.” This pivotal scene has significant implications for their relationship, leading to the blossoming of a romance after the shared trauma.

Denim Richards and the Mental State of Shooting “Meaner Than Evil”

For actor Denim Richards, shooting “Meaner Than Evil” presented an opportunity to showcase his growth as a performer — even if it meant enduring the frigid waters of a Utah river. “I got into this mental state where I was like, ‘This is going to be so fun, to just be in this water, even though it was so cold, but to just be in [this] type of immersive experience,” Richards shared with TV Insider. “As an artist, that’s something you really look forward to doing. Challenging yourself, not only physically, mentally, but also emotionally, and these last two episodes really did that for me.”

Emotional Intensity and Relationship Development in “Meaner Than Evil”

Indeed, emotions run high in “Meaner Than Evil,” and as a result, the relationship between Teeter and Colby grows from mere schoolyard teasing to full-fledged coupledom. Richards further explained that something shifted in Colby following the river scene, as he began to see Teeter as someone he had to protect. By the time Teeter and half of the ranch hands embark on the cattle run to Texas in “Yellowstone” Season 5, she expresses her love for Colby.