Discover the Untold Story of David Attenborough’s Children: Meet Susan and Robert Attenborough Today!

The Untold Story Of David Attenborough: Family, Wife, and Regrets

Sir David Attenborough is a national treasure known for covering the wonders of wildlife and the dangers of climate change. But who is the off-screen Attenborough? Learn about his family, wife, children, and more in this exclusive article.

Who is Susan Attenborough, Sir David’s Daughter?

Sir David Attenborough is the father of two children, including a daughter named Susan and a son named Robert. Despite growing up with a famous father, it appears that Susan and her sibling shy away from the spotlight. Susan, widely reported to be a former primary school headmistress, maintains a low public profile. In a 2017 interview, Sir David voiced his regrets over missing some of his children’s youth while he was away working, lamenting the irreplaceable moments he missed.

Robert Attenborough: Following in His Father’s Footsteps

David’s son, Robert, has followed in his father’s footsteps and become a senior lecturer in biological anthropology. Robert has worked for the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University in Canberra. Sir David previously shared a memorable story from Robert’s eighth birthday, when he gave Robert a salamander as a present, echoing a similar experience from Sir David’s own childhood.

The Life and Tragic Loss of Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel

David’s beloved wife Jane Oriel, originally from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, passed away in 1997 from a tragic brain haemorrhage at the age of 70. Following Jane’s death, their daughter moved in with David. In his memoir “Life on Air,” David detailed his heartbreaking final moments with Jane and how her passing left him feeling lost. In a 2009 interview, David shared that throwing himself into work helped him cope with the devastating loss.

