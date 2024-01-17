Discover the Top European Flight Route with the Most Extreme Turbulence – Prepare for a Wild Ride!

Discover the Most Turbulent Flight Routes in Europe That Will Have You Gripping Your Seat

Are you someone who loves a good adrenaline rush? Or perhaps the thought of turbulence during a flight makes you feel uneasy. Either way, you might be interested to know that a recent report has ranked the most turbulent flight routes in Europe. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a nervous flier, these findings are bound to pique your interest!

Uncovering the Most Turbulent Routes in Europe

You might be surprised to learn that the most turbulent flight route in Europe is from Milan to Geneva. According to a new report, this route has been ranked as one of the bumpiest in the world. But that’s not all – the second most turbulent route in Europe is from Milan to Zurich.

Insights into the Turbulence

The analysis, conducted by Turbuli, took into account approximately 150,000 flight routes worldwide. These routes were ranked based on their “eddy dissipation rate,” which essentially measures turbulence intensity at a given spot. It’s interesting to note that routes over the Alps, such as those from Milan to Zurich and Milan to Geneva, tend to experience high levels of turbulence due to mountain wave turbulence over the Andes and the Alps.

Minimizing the Impact of Turbulence

If you happen to find yourself on one of these turbulent flights, there’s a simple tactic you can employ to mitigate the effects. Try to secure a seat near the front or in the middle of the aircraft. These areas typically experience less noticeable effects of turbulence, such as wind, drag, and lift. In contrast, sitting at the back of the plane can make turbulence feel akin to a rollercoaster ride.

Understanding the Nature of Turbulence

For many passengers, turbulence is the least enjoyable aspect of flying. It’s caused by irregular movements of air, resulting in sharp, quick updrafts and downdrafts. The most common type, clear air turbulence (CAT), can be unpredictable and is known to cause the most injuries to both travelers and crew. Despite this, it’s widely accepted that modern commercial aircraft are not significantly threatened by turbulence.

Highly Turbulent European Flight Routes

Here are some other European routes with notably high levels of turbulence:

Milan (MXP) – Geneva (GVA)

Milan (MXP) – Zurich (ZRH)

Geneva (GVA) – Zurich (ZRH)

Marseille (MRS) – Zurich (ZRH)

Zgornij Brnik (LJU) – Zurich (ZRH)

Nice (NCE) – Basel (BSL)

Nice (NCE) – Zurich (ZRH)

Yerevan (EVN) – Tbilisi (TBS)

Basel (BSL) – Venezia (VCE)

Frankfurt am Main (FRA) – Caselle Torinese (TRN)

Conclusion

Next time you’re planning a trip within Europe, be sure to consider the potential turbulence of your flight route. With the right knowledge and preparation, you can minimize the impact of turbulence and enjoy a smoother journey to your destination. Safe travels!