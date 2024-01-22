Discover the Shocking Reason Why Wearing Headphones at Airport Security Can Cost You More Than Just Time

Why You Should Never Wear Headphones During Boarding

A former airport security worker has revealed why you should never wear headphones while boarding a plane. Caleb Harmon-Marshall, who worked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, has provided advise to travelers on how to behave while passing through security. Despite the inclination to listen to music or a podcast before a flight, Harmon-Marshall strongly advises against it. Let’s get into the best tips to avoid being a victim of security breaches and make your airport experience as seamless as possible.

Avoid Headphones to Hear Security Instructions Clearly

The primary reason one should not wear headphones is to remain attentive to verbal instructions from security guards. Harmon-Marshall notes the importance of being alert and hearing the instructions clearly while going through the security process. The lack of headphones allows passengers to be completely focused on what’s being said to them by guards while passing through security.

Listen to Initial Announcements After ID Check

Following the ID check, the first officer that you see will give instructions, which are important to be followed. Harmon-Marshall advises passengers to listen to that first officer for guidance on what to do next. This is why you should ensure that your headphones are off before you go through security.

Why You Need to Hear Announcements After Screening

After passing through TSSA, passengers need to be able to hear announcements. This is crucial, as the authorities use these announcements to convey important information about the boarding process, gate changes, and other safety information. Therefore, it’s best to avoid headphones and stay alert during this stage of the process.

Spotting K-9s for Risk-Based Screening

The former airport security worker also recommends observing the presence of K-9s to determine if risk-based screening is in operation. Seeing a K-9 may allow passengers to keep their shoes during screening, which can save time and hassle. However, failure to spot a K-9 would imply standard security measures, such as removing shoes and electronic devices from the carry-on bag.

Final Thoughts

It’s clear that for the purpose of safety and efficiency in air travel, passengers should adhere to security guidelines and be alert throughout the airport security process. Next time you find yourself at the airport, do as the professionals do, and keep those headphones off! While there are numerous tricks and tips for comfortable travel, ensuring that you can bypass the security line swiftly should be at the top of your list.