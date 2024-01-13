Discover the Shocking Reason Why Maks Chmerkovskiy Uses a Cane on the Traitors!

Maks Chmerkovskiy: The Real Reason Why He Uses a Cane on ‘The Traitors’

Maks Chmerkovskiy is a contestant in Season 2 of ‘The Traitors,’ and even though he’s athletic, he also uses a cane sometimes when he walks.

Why Does Maks Use a Cane on ‘The Traitors’?

In the first three episodes of the second season of ‘The Traitors,’ Maks does well in the missions, which all require a good amount of physical activity. But outside of those competitions, while walking through the halls of the castle, Maks tends to use a cane. There’s a chance that Maks suffered an injury that requires him to use a cane at some times and not during others.

Or, the alternative is that Maks is using the cane as a tactic. If it isn’t anything more than a fashion accessory, then the cane Maks uses on ‘The Traitors’ could be his way to reel in the other players into a false sense of trust. If he is using a cane, he can’t possibly be a physical threat, right?

Of course that’s mere speculation at this point. But, because Maks didn’t share an injury publicly around the time of filming for the Peacock reality show, and he doesn’t appear to use a cane IRL, the most logical reason might be that there really isn’t a solid reason for the cane at all.

Maks Chmerkovskiy has had various injuries over the years.

Long before Maks filmed ‘The Traitors,’ he suffered some injuries because of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ including a calf injury and a pulled muscle in his shoulder. Since he left ‘DWTS’ as a pro dancer, however, he hasn’t publicly shared any other injuries with fans.

But as a lifelong dancer and all around physical person, who knows, a cane may be necessary at times. Even if he is still a beast in the physical competitions on a fiercely competitive reality show.

Watch new episodes of ‘The Traitors’ on Fridays on Peacock.