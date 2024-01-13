Discover the Secret Walmart Shoppers Use to Breeze Past Receipt Checks Every Time

Bold, Italicized, and H2 formatted Title:

Defiant Customers Refuse to Show Receipt at Walmart – TikTok Video Goes Viral

Outraged Customers On TikTok

Two Walmart customers shared their refusal to comply with Walmart’s receipt-checking policy in a video on social media. A couple Walmart customers shared on TikTok their exasperated response to the big box store’s receipt-checking policy. In the video, users Mook & Prissy, who run the TikTok account @kingkakes, show their overflowing shopping cart filled with household supplies while checking out of the store.

Playful Rebellion at Walmart

“Not showing Walmart a receipt cause I KNOW I paid for all my sh*t!” the text over their video read. One of the duo begins to sing along to the lyrics of “Good Day” by Nappy Roots which is the soundtrack of their entire video. “Waiting around through ups and downs,” they mouth along to the song. The duo then show their items being scanned by the cashier before cutting to them walking with their shopping cart filled with their bagged items, still singing along to the song. They walk their shopping cart right past the Walmart employee in a yellow vest who is standing by the entrance as the employee just watched them sing.

Entertaining Reaction from Followers

The duo’s followers thought the video was very entertaining with several people commenting with simply laughing emojis. “I don’t let them look at my receipt,” one person commented. “It’s mine I paid for it,” they added. Another person who claimed to work at the chain mentioned they also did not support the store’s receipt-checking policy. “As a person who works there… it seems stupid to check 😂,” they said. “Very stupid! Walmart for the streets 🤦🏾‍♀️🥴🤣🤣🤣,” Mook & Prissy replied to the comment.

Frustrations with Receipt-Checking Policies

Many customers have expressed similar frustrations with receipt check policies at stores like Walmart, Target, and Sephora. They have said that unlike stores like Costco, where the customer agrees to a receipt-checking policy when they join the store’s membership, these retailers should not be able to demand this action from their customers. However, retail theft is on the rise and stores have turned to drastic measures such as increasing staff in the store specifically tasked with identifying shoplifters or locking away goods to help fight the issue.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Walmart for comment on the issue but has yet to hear back.