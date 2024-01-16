Discover The Secret to Glowy Complexion: How My ‘Children’ Tame Breakouts and Plump My Skin from Within

Exclusive Beauty Secrets Revealed by a Top Influencer – Must Read

Sarah’s Beauty Secrets to Achieve the Perfect Skin

Sarah, a beauty influencer, revealed her secret skincare steps that most people neglect

BEAUTY is on the inside and one influencer has revealed how she encourages beauty from the inside out.

She credited her “children” for her youthful skin and clear complexion.

Sarah (@sarahpalmyra) shared the beauty advice with over 400,000 Instagram followers.

The influencer explained that one of the biggest mistakes people make is only prioritizing topical skincare.

“These are my children and they’re responsible for my glow,” she said, holding up her army of vitamins.

Why You Should Focus on Internal Health for Better Skin

First, the beauty expert explained that probiotics were key to internal and external health.

“If you’re unhealthy, your skin is also going to be unhealthy,” she said.

She encouraged everyone, but especially those who are acne-prone and suffering from a damaged skin barrier, to try out probiotics.

Combat Acne from the Inside Out with These Supplements

To fight acne, Sarah also took zinc supplements, “It is incredibly anti-inflammatory and can really tame some of those breakouts,” she explained.

For those who are not vegan, she also recommended taking fish oil, which she said helped tremendously with her skin texture.

Boost Your Skin, Hair, and Nails with These Essential Vitamins

She ate Vitamin D with K for her skin, hair, and nails, “This is going to strengthen all of that and it’s great for your immune system,” she said.

Last but not least, her superstar vitamin for anti-aging was vitamin C.

“It boosts collagen production in your skin and this one from Ritual, if you have really dry skin, it’s going to help plump your skin from the inside out,” she said, holding up Ritual’s HyaCera supplements, $54.

Expert Advice: Moderation is Key in Taking these Supplements

Sarah recommended viewers start off slow with the supplements, taking those that fit their needs instead of everything she talked about.

People agreed that moderation was key, “If your body doesn’t need these extra vitamins, don’t overdo it,” said one commenter.

“Please take care of your kidneys, don’t overwork them, an extra boost once in a while is ok.”

She recommended probiotics for general skin health

She took Ritual vitamins to hydrate from the inside out

To promote growth of hair and nails, she took vitamin D supplements

