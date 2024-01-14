Discover the Real-Life Romances of These TV Costars – Shocking!

Newly Spotted: Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall in New York City

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall were captured sharing a kiss during a rainy day out in New York City on Nov. 21, marking another public display of affection between the White Lotus season two co-stars. This sighting comes more than a year after the duo initially sparked romance rumors.

Sparking Romance Rumors: Behind the Scenes

In September 2022, Leo Woodall stirred speculation about their relationship when he posted a series of behind-the-scenes White Lotus cast photos on Instagram. One of the photos included Meghann Fahy, with Leo’s finger seemingly in her mouth. Leo captioned his post with “That’s amore,” to which Meghann responded in the comments with “I love you! I love these! I love you!” accompanied by kiss and red heart emojis. Her affectionate words were reciprocated by Leo, who replied, “Love you right back.”

Pleading the Fifth: Meghann’s Reaction

During a January 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Meghann Fahy chose to stay tight-lipped when confronted about the ongoing rumors. In response to an inquiring fan, she amusingly brushed off the question by saying, “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell! Come on, guys!” Host Andy Cohen playfully interjected, suggesting, “It would be delicious. It would be delicious. We would all love it.” Meghann coyly replied, “You would? For you, I’ll say, sure,” before swiftly retracting her statement amidst a chorus of cheers, “I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

By playing up the buzz surrounding their real-life relationship, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall continue to captivate the White Lotus fans. As their off-screen bond flourishes, speculation surrounding their romantic connection only intensifies.