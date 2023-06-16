Discover the no. 1 holiday park in England with amazing views, glamping pods and a ‘best pub in Britain’

It has glamping pods and lake views. The “best bar” in Britain is also located there.

VisitEngland the official tourist board of England has announced England’s most popular holiday park.

4 The Quiet Site, located in Ullswater within the Lake District National Park in England has won the award for the Best Holiday Park in England The Quiet Site

4 The Quiet Site won the highest award from VisitEngland for its Awards for Excellence The Quiet Site

4 This award-winning park has also been voted the best bar in Britain The Quiet Site

Travel experts from the team gave their advice. The Quiet Site Its top position in the Awards for Excellence.

This little-known resort, situated in Ullswater National Park within the Lake District National Park won the first prize thanks to its distinctiveness The following are examples of.

The site, which has welcomed guests since 1963 underwent a major transformation over the past 60 years.

It is now a multi-award winning sustainable holiday park, with accommodation including self-catering cottages. luxury Glamping Cabins are available in a variety of styles, including timber camping Pods and underground Glamping Burrows. Gingerbread Houses that produce carbon dioxide can also be found.

The same applies to hard-standings for motorhomes, caravans, and tents.

The Quiet Site offers a variety of accommodations, as well as several amenities, including a family shower room, bar, zero-waste shop, pizzeria, creperie, etc.

The Quiet Bar, dubbed the “best bar in Britain”, is located inside an authentic Cumbrian Long Barn style. It features cosy tables and chairs as well as a wood-burning fire.

There are also live music concerts and local brewed beers.

A separate playroom for children is located adjacent to the main bar. It includes an airhockey table, a soccer ball, and a basketball. You can also watch the video below. A table and a pool-table

Ullswater Lake is also visible from the hotel.

There are also a bike, dog and boot washrooms, as well as a laundry and book exchange.

Despite having everything a holidaymaker might need, there are plenty of local attractions in the nearby area including Aira Force Waterfalls and Lowther Castle & Gardens.

Daniel Holder said, “We were overjoyed that VisitEngland had awarded us this very prestigious award.

“Our team works tirelessly to provide guests with both the best and the most sustainable stay possible, reflected in the fact that 84% of our bookings come from repeat stays or recommendations.

We hope to continue welcoming both new and returning guests in the future.

Andrew Stokes, Director of VisitEngland, congratulated the winners for their success.

The competition this year has been fierce, with excellence in customer service evident across all categories thanks to individuals’ passion and dedication.

The UK is about to see the opening of a holiday park featuring “floating” cabins, restaurants, and watersports areas.

Plans have been approved for Hollybush Lakes Holiday Park in Aldershot in Hampshire.

Hollybush Lakes Holiday Park, however, is not the only resort planned to enter the UK market.

A £300 million holiday resort has been planned for the UK and is set to include a snow centre and a tropical waterpark.

The plans for Rhydycar West in Wales are set to be submitted to the council soon.

The 575-acre site, which is situated on a former coal mine, will include the UK’s largest and longest indoor snow centre, a tropical waterpark, and an adventure centre.