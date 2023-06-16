Discover the fate of popular TV series featuring a comedian as host amid widespread cancellations

It was a TV surprise hit, thanks to the clever combination of nature and comedy. Now it’s back with a new series.

Sky Arts has confirmed that Painting Birds With Jim and Nancy will be returning for a second edition.

2 Jim and Nancy return for more Sky Sky

2 The new series will feature painting and birdwatching. Sky

They will explore the most beautiful spots in Britain with Jim Moir (often better known under his former alter-ego Vic Reeves) and Nancy.

This time, the format is slightly different. Jim and Nancy are on the hunt for incredible birds to paint all over the UK.

Jim was interested in heritage crafts last time but has a new passion this time.

The pair’s goal for the series is to produce an original and unique painting of a bird native to the area they are visiting.

There will be six episodes total, each lasting an hour.

Experts from the area will guide and inform the couple about the natural environment they are in.

Speaking about the launch of the upcoming series, comedy star Jim said: “I am very excited to be a part of Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.

“It incorporates my two main passions, art and birds, and to be presenting it with my best friend and wife (one person) is an undiluted joy and delight.”

His wife Nancy added: “I’m thrilled to be part of Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.

“I’ve been birdwatching for the past ten years and it’s become a huge passion of mine so I’m looking forward to starting filming with Jim.”

The show is hoped to be another success for Sky Arts with the station’s director Phil Edgar-Jones saying: “Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir is just the kind of tweet we like at Sky Arts, combining the joy of great art courtesy of Jim’s beautiful bird paintings and the glories of the British countryside and wildlife.

“We know our audiences love to uncover the processes that bring art to life and Jim will be unpacking the craft in his own unique way.”