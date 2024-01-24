Discover the Charm of this Overlooked UK Town with Famous Gingerbread and Strange Local Sports – A Hidden Gem for 2024 Travel

Ashbourne in Derbyshire Grows in Popularity as a UK Staycation Destination

Derbyshire Staycation Destinations Gaining Popularity in the UK

BRITS are on the lookout for cheap and underrated staycation options this year, with some lesser-known towns growing in popularity.

New research from Independent Cottages has revealed that unsung destinations across the country are now giving the popular holiday hotspots a run for their money as UK getaway locations.

The self-catering accommodation provider analysed its data from the last two years to reveal the destinations across the country which have grown in popularity the most. According to the analysis, Ashbourne in Derbyshire was the place that saw the largest increase in attention from Brits during that time frame. Meanwhile, Derbyshire has developed a reputation for its quirky spa towns, rich history, and its grand country homes. But, most of all many know it for being the home of the Peak District National Park, with its limestone valleys and rugged peaks well-trodden by travellers from around the country and the world.

The Growing Attraction of Ashbourne, Derbyshire

Ashbourne is located on the southern edge of the national park, making it a great town for people looking for a cheaper place to stay while exploring the local countryside. According to the analysis, the town has gained more attention in recent years than more celebrated staycation spots in the area, including places like Bakewell. That’s not to say Ashbourne doesn’t have any charm worth exploring, with the town known as “the gateway to Dovedale” – a popular valley in the Peak District, named one of the seven wonders of the UK by the Royal Geographical society in 2021. And it’s packed with fascinating history too, with more than 200 listed buildings in the town. According to Visit Peak District, these include historic almshouses, fine coaching inns and genteel town houses, making it a “visual feast for the discerning visitor”. Other buildings of note include the Grade I listed Old Grammar School and The Greenman pub, which is said to have the longest inn sign in the world.

Legends and Other Unique Attractions in Ashbourne

The town also has an eye for sweet treats, with Ashbourne gingerbread globally famous. Legend has it that the recipe for the gingerbread was given to a local by the personal chef of a captured French general, who was held as a captive in the town during the Napoleonic War. The town’s black and white timber-framed gingerbread shop can still be seen in the town centre to this day.

The town is also famous for a peculiar sporting tradition, with a game of Shrovetide Football played once a year on Shrove Tuesday. Unlike ordinary football, Shrovetide matches are played over two eight-hour periods and the goals are three miles apart. There are also very few rules, with handling of the ball permitted by all participants. There is also no pitch and local shops and businesses often board up their windows in preparation because the games often become quite violent spectacles.

Final Thoughts on the Growing Appeal of Ashbourne

Matthew Fox, CEO of Independent Cottages said: “Our analysis shows that we’re seeing more people looking for lesser-regarded destinations for a getaway, showcasing just how many people are diverting their attention from the typical holiday spots to venture somewhere new and ‘underrated’. It’s great to see that more Brits are becoming savvy to the beauty that lies off the beaten path of the country’s most well-known destinations, expanding their horizons and taking a leap to discover them on their holidays.” A night for two in Ashbourne can be booked from around £50.

In sum, it’s clear that the charming town of Ashbourne in Derbyshire is becoming an increasingly popular place for Brits to explore for a unique and budget-friendly staycation experience. With its historical landmarks, quirky traditions, and stunning natural surroundings, Ashbourne offers a one-of-a-kind retreat for travelers seeking something off the beaten path.