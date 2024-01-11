Discover How Xbox Owners Can Score Free Gift Cards with this Microsoft Rewards Trick

Play Xbox Games for Free: Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft Rewards Program

Xbox users will be thrilled to discover the amazing rewards program that can help them play games for free. Microsoft’s Rewards Program, also known as Microsoft Points, has been in existence for almost twenty years. But how exactly does it work and how can you sign up to start enjoying all the benefits? Let’s delve into the details.

What is Xbox Rewards?

Part of the Microsoft Rewards Program, Xbox Rewards allows users to earn points when purchasing games, playing games, or completing quests. These points can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including gift cards, movies, apps, and Xbox games. Additionally, users can utilize their points for Microsoft subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass and even participate in sweepstakes entries.

How to Earn Points

Earning points through the Xbox Rewards program is based on the user’s membership level. Level 1 members can earn 1 point per $1 spent, while Level 2 members can earn 10 points per $1 spent. Those at Level 3 can receive up to 20 points per dollar spent on qualifying digital purchases at the Microsoft Store. Members start at Level 1 and can move up by reaching a specific amount of points each month. Furthermore, Game Pass Ultimate and Console plan members can earn points by playing games from the Game Pass catalog and completing quests within the games.

How to Sign Up

Signing up for the Microsoft Rewards Program is straightforward and absolutely free. Users can begin earning points on qualifying actions simply by clicking on the following link here and logging in with your Microsoft email, phone number, or Skype. If you don’t have an account, you can create one and follow the on-screen instructions. Upon creating an account, you will commence earning points on qualifying actions.

Make the most of your Xbox experience by taking advantage of the incredible benefits offered through the Microsoft Rewards Program. With the ability to earn points on various activities and redeem them for amazing rewards, this program provides a fantastic opportunity for Xbox users to enhance their gaming experience for free. Don’t miss out – sign up for Microsoft Rewards today and start earning points on your favorite Xbox activities!