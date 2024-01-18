Discover how setting a flight price alert can save you hundreds, even after booking!

Set a Flight Price Alert for a Flight You’ve Already Booked: Here’s Why You Should

Most people don’t set price alerts for flights they’ve already booked but they should.

One travel expert revealed that a low-hassle trick could save you hundreds on flying.

Why You Should Set a Flight Price Alert After Booking

Scott Laird from Fodor’s Travel explained that folks were missing out by being content with their flights.

Securing a Fare Drop Refund

“The most obvious reason to keep a fare alert going is in case of a fare drop,” Scott wrote.

“If a fare goes down after you’ve purchased, you’re not due a refund if you purchased a nonrefundable ticket.

“In most cases, you can get the difference to use as a credit toward a future flight.”

Changing Flights After Booking

Scott explained that American passengers typically book their flights one-and-done due to change fees that airlines charge.

These fees can be expensive, ranging up to $200 per ticket on top of any additional fares and service charges, which makes tracking flights seem pointless.

Changes in Airline Rules During the Pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Scott revealed that the rules have shifted a bit.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, most U.S. carriers got rid of the fees for most domestic flights,” he wrote.

“Now, the majority of airlines allow passengers to make changes for only the applicable fare difference, so there’s no disincentive to rebooking if a fare goes down.”

Rebooking a Flight for a Credit

While it may take a few extra steps to rebook a flight, such as making a call to the airline, it can prove worthwhile.

Those who find themselves successful can not only recoup some of their money but also get credit back to apply to a future flight, saving money in the future.