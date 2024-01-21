Discover how a Bitcoin-powered virtual island in the metaverse evolved into a tax-free REAL country with no rules

The Rise of Liberland: A Metaverse Built on Cryptocurrency and Freedom

SANDWICHED between Croatia and Serbia sits one of the world’s smallest countries that was first built virtually in the metaverse.

Building Liberland: The Creation of a Digital Nation

Liberland: The Birth of a Metaverse

The metaverse was designed to look similar to the real-life Liberland – with a lake surrounding the island and trees and greenery mixed in with the futuristic buildings.

A Cryptocurrency Hub: The Virtual Nation Built on Blockchain

Liberland’s Mission: A Hub for Cryptocurrency

The nation – set up as a networking hub for all things crypto – built up a virtual population of 500,000 locals. It’s a specific type of metaverse which uses Blockchain technology – where users can buy virtual land and other digital assets using cryptocurrencies. But they could also have a stake in the physical Liberland – where the only currency is Bitcoin and there are no rules or taxes.

A Real Place to Call Home: The Transformation of Liberland

How Liberland Became a Reality

Now, the Liberland metaverse – a broad term that generally refers to a shared virtual world accessed via the internet – is becoming a real place. The island was uninhabited until 2015 when Vit Jedlička proclaimed it as a country and became the president. He built a community and unveiled a flag, a coat of arms, a national anthem and a cryptocurrency called Liberland merit.

The Future of Liberland: From Concept to Realization

Liberland: From Dreams to Reality

Ever since the borders opened, the president and the Liberland locals have been hard at work building up their new homeland with 1,000 people expected by the end of 2023.

Liberland’s Global Reach: A Meeting Point for Nations

A Global Reach: Liberland’s Ambitions

Walls, Liberland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, is working on improving the island’s relationship with other countries, leading the delegations with nations in Latin and North America and beyond.

Liberland: The Ultimate Utopia? A Look into the Future

The Liberland Dream: Utopia in the Making?

In five years, they aspire to have a thriving, vibrant community with no taxes and Bitcoin as the legal tender. They aim to be a bridge between east and west. Liberland occupies a fault line between many countries, ethnic groups, languages and religions.

A Ray of Hope: How One Man Found His Way to Liberland

A Hopeful Resident’s Story: The Journey to Liberland

Some 500,000 could-be people signed up for real passports, making them official citizens without stepping foot on the island. One of these hopeful new guests is Ben Miller, 41, and his family.

Liberland’s Global Influence: The Journey from Virtuality to Reality

Liberland’s Odyssey: A Journey to Global Influence

Last year, Liberland’s message was seen around the world on YouTube by popular English creator Niko Omilana. The content creator, famous for running for London Mayor, posted a video sneaking onto Liberland and planting a flag in the ground.

The Metaverse: A World Beyond Borders

A World Beyond: The Extraterritorial Realms of Micronations

The sovereign nation in Nevada, Molossia, has been around for over 45 years.

With its booming cryptocurrency hub and lofty aspirations, could Liberland be the metaverse of the future? Only time will tell, but the island is already making waves in the world of virtual nations.