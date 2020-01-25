Disco Raja Day 2 Box Office Collection – 2nd Day Box Office Collections Of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja

Mass Maharaj Raviteja’s movie Disco Raja had a fair opening yesterday everywhere. Occupancy was a little low compared to other big releases but Disco Raja is gaining pace with each and every passing show, you can call it “Power of Content”. On the morning and noon shows of Day 1, the overall bookings were only 30% to 35%. But in the evening we saw a growth of 15% to 20% in the overall bookings and it crossed more than 50% of bookings.

Disco Raja has been directed by VI Anand and the main characters are Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Bobby Simha, and Ajay. Disco Raja did very well on the day of its opening. With the craze of the fans, we can say that the movie is going to collect a lot more compared to yesterday.

Day 2 Box Office Collections of Disco Raja India

On Saturday, Day 2 Disco Raja made a total box office collection of 3.30 Crores in India.’

Day 2 Box Office Collections of Disco Raja Worldwide

On Saturday, Day 2 Disco Raja made a total box office collection of 4.20 Crores Worldwide.

(The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

The opening seems to be good of Disco Raja and the audience is also giving positive reviews.

What do you think about the collections of Disco Raja? And, how much is the movie going to make in the coming days? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.