Disco Raja Day 10 Box Office Collection – 10th Day Box Office Collections Of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja

It has been nine days since the release of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja and still, it is performing well at the box office. The movie opened at the box office with a decent opening but gained pace afterward because it was the weekend. We have published the 10th-day box office collection of Disco Raja.

Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja has been directed by Vi Anand and is produced by Ram Talluri. And as you can see with the name the lead role of the movie has been done by Ravi Tejas along with other major actors Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Sunil.

Day 10 Box Office Collections of Disco Raja India

On Sunday, Day 10 Disco Raja made a total box office collection of 0.82 Crores in India.’

Day 10 Box Office Collections of Disco Raja Worldwide

On Sunday, Day 10 Disco Raja made a total box office collection of 0.31 Crores Worldwide.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

Ravi Tejas has done awesome performance in Disco Raja and if you are a fan of Ravi Tejas then this is a movie which you shouldn’t miss. Fans are already loving the movie and the performance of Ravi Tejas.

Until now the movie is doing well at the box office. What do you think? How much is Shylock is going to collect in total at the box office? Will the movie do well in the coming days? Make sure you share it with us in the comments section.