Disco Raja Day 1 Box Office Collection – 1st Day Box Office Collections Of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja

The super action Telugu movie Disco Raja is going to hit the box office today i.e. on 24th January 2020. It’s all set to deliver a super exciting action story to its fan of Ravi Teja. Disco Raja film is based on a medical project. Probably this can be the last film of Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja’s films are super hit only on the first day of release. So as Ravi Teja is going to take retirement then his film Disco Raja can break all the record of action movie of this year. The film is directed by VI Anand and is live now in theatres.

Box Office Collections Of Disco Raja

Disco Raja is estimated to have collected Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore on day 1. As per experts, this movie could among the best action hit movie. Up to the coming Friday, the movie will be the blockbuster movie at the theatre.

Ravi Taja’s lead character is already being loved by his fans. He has played the lead character super duper. VI Anand is the director of the movie along with the famous actor Ravi Taja.

Disco Raja assures to hit itself. The music of the film has been composed by Thaman S, dialogues by Abburi Ravi, cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and editing by Naveen Nooli deal with the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Ravi Teja plays a lead gangster role on Disco Raja and this movie has already earned 22cr before it’s releasing. Makers will hope to achieve a great amount of revenue with the theatre hit of Disco Raja.

Pre-collection of 22cr by the film Disco raja has been summarised below. With this huge pre-collection of disco raja, the experts and many websites have predicted that it may earn around 60Cr. The film yet to hit the box office. Keep your eyes on our news to check how much Disco Raja earns with its day 1 and day 2.