Director addresses the mystery of Alcott’s boss

After The Russo brothers completed a victory lap with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, it was safe to confirm that audiences were eager to see anything they’d have in store.

Although not in the director’s chair—or chairs, rather—they turned their talents toward producing a spectacle-driven action blockbuster called Extraction, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. Extraction 2 is finally here, with Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

The high-budget follow-up premiered on the platform on Friday, June 16th, 2023 and this time follows Tyler on a mission to save his ex-wife’s family from notorious gangsters.

Familiar and fresh faces show up in the mix, including 50-year-old English actor Idris Elba, who plays Alcott and has a mysterious boss in Extraction 2…

MAJOR EXTRACTION 2, SPOILERS WARNED

Idris Elba in Extraction 2: Alcott’s boss

Diving into Extraction 2, we meet Idris’ Alcott character when he arrives at Tyler’s Austrian home to recruit him on a colossal rescue mission, setting up the events of the movie. It’s not explicitly addressed who, if anybody, Alcott represents at this point.

Tasked with rescuing Ketevan and her kids, he has to kill her husband Davit, which makes him a target for Davit’s brother Zurab and the subject of interest for Ketevan’s son Sandro.

After a chain of events, most importantly the murder of Nik’s brother, Nik arrives on the scene to take revenge while Tyler attempts to take on Zarub; he is forced to kill the man after he promises Tyler he won’t stop.

Alcott appears again to remind them humorously that he had warned them against being captured. “What if I could get you out?” Alcott proposes. “Come do another job for us?”

Tyler’s condition is that he’ll only do it with Nik, so Alcott wheels her out to suggest that he’s willing to meet Tyler’s demands. Although Tyler asks Alcott to tell him who he is, exactly, the relative stranger emphasizes that it’s not him he should be interested in but instead, his boss, who he alludes to as a “gnarly motherf**ker.”

Extraction 2 director addresses mystery of Alcott’s boss

You may have been racking your brains as to who Alcott’s boss was at the end of the movie, but the Extraction 2 director has confirmed that audiences are yet to meet him and it will be a surprise.

“I can tell you that there were people that I was thinking of when that line was being spoken and when we were rehearsing it,” Sam told Dexerto during an You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. when addressing Alcott’s “gnarly” line:

“I had my own idea of who [Alcott’s boss] It could, and it could make for a great reveal later. But for us as filmmakers… there are so many great actors that you could put in that part that could fit that description. It left it nice and wide open and hopefully, we’ll see who that is.”

Ultimately, the mystery of the unnamed figure is designed to tease audiences that there’s more to come—some inspired casting choice to contemplate.

Fan-casting Alcott’s boss

With Sam acknowledging that he has potential stars in mind for the boss role, we thought we’d offer a list of stars who would be great to see tackle it:

