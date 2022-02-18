Dipping Your Toes into Online Casinos

In the last decade, we’ve seen the online casino business explode. Many people who may never have even thought about setting foot in a brick-and-mortar casino are flocking to play at the card tables, roulette wheels and slot machines. If you fancy joining the millions of people enjoying online casinos on their smartphones, tablets and computers but want to know a bit more about what’s in store, read on. From bonuses and promotions to security and wellbeing, here is some vital info about dipping your toes into the exciting world of online casinos.

Why play in an online casino?

Most people who enjoy online casino games don’t actually frequent casinos in “real life”. One of the biggest reasons behind the booming industry is that playing online opens the fun up to those who either don’t have access to a real casino due to geographic location or mobility issues. Brick-and-mortar casinos can be a bit intimidating to those who aren’t fully up to speed with the rules and regulations of card games, and it’s pretty easy to lose your chips in such an environment. Of course, some people travel to gambling hot spots like Las Vegas and Macau without expecting to bring home any winnings, but for most of us throwing that kind of cash away isn’t appealing.

Beginners can be big winners

You don’t have to be an expert to start playing in online casinos. In fact, many players are relatively new to the games on offer, but find them easy to pick up. Many online casinos have guides to games, and many of the casino-specific apps available help new players learn the games and calculate the odds.

Obviously, a big part of the thrill of the games is the chance to win some money, whether you like to play for a small amount or fancy yourself as a high roller. Another good tip for beginners is to take heed of expert advice – and there is a lot of it out there. Skycity Casino, for example, covers many topics and games to help you learn more about online casinos, giving insights into various aspects of playing online, be it for real money or otherwise, as well as offering advice on security and player wellbeing.

Game selection

One of the most fun things about getting started with online casinos is checking out the selection of games – you’ll find tons of options with all the classics and many exciting variations on them. What’s more, developers are using the same cutting-edge technology we see on regular video games to take the casino action to a new, immersive level.

Poker

The most popular card game going in the casinos, poker has been romanticized by film franchises such as James Bond and is enjoyable and often social to play. In online casinos, you’ll find many variations on the traditional Texas Hold ‘Em, as well as some high-tech options such as live dealer games, or casinos with VR capabilities.

Blackjack

Poker might seem like more fun, with bluffing and keeping your poker face in check, but blackjack is also tactical, and players have the highest probability of winning against the house than with any other casino game. Quick, fun, and tense, it’s a ubiquitous presence in every online casino.

Roulette

An iconic game, roulette conjures up images of the grand casinos of Monte Carlo or Las Vegas. Simple at its heart (although experienced players do use tactics of a sort), a simple spin of the wheel is all that stands between players and their winnings. You’ll find great roulette games at any online casino, often with state-of-the-art graphics, as well as many prizes beyond cash, from promotions and bonuses to cars and sports equipment.

Slot machines

Another casino option that has made its way into wider popular culture, slots are simple, fun and moreish. Nowadays you can find slot machines with just about any theme you can think of, from rock bands to movies to adaptations of popular titles from the wider world of gaming. Although at their core they are simple and easy to play, developers have added gameplay, levels, storylines, and wild graphics to bring these classic games to life.

Safety and wellbeing

Gambling, be it online or otherwise, should be fun. It’s a form of entertainment for most people, but problem gambling is a major issue for those who push it too far. You should always be playing with money you’ve set aside for it, never with your rent, mortgage, food or any other living expenses you’ve saved for. Reputable casinos will have information to help detect problem gambling and advice on how to deal with it.



Playing in online casinos is fun and exhilarating. Why not join the millions worldwide (safely) enjoying the games and winning some cash – it is literally just a few clicks away. Happy gaming!